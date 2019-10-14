COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

Izard County Historical Society Meeting

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. at the Izard County Senior Center, on Arkansas 9, 1 mile south of Brockwell at Chapel Hill Road. Quilting will be the theme of the program: Kay Thomas will present Documenting Our Quilted Treasures, Renee Carr will discuss The Arkansas Quilt Trails, and Kathy Altom will teach Quilt Sandwiches, as audience members quilt a small sample. Old quilts will be displayed for viewing, and refreshments will be served. For more information, call Rose Blankenship, president of the society, at (870) 368-7738.

STARS Meeting

CABOT — Small Town Amateur Radio Service, a ham radio group, will have its monthly meeting with testing available at 1:30 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, at 114 N. First St. For more information, contact Gordon Miller at gmiller266@gmail.com.

Still on the Hill Concert

FAIRFIELD BAY — The North Central Arkansas Foundation for Arts and Education will present the band Still on the Hill in concert from 2-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Husband-and-wife duo Kelly and Donna Muhollan will perform music from their latest CD, Cane Hill, the result of a project focused on the Northwest Arkansas town Cane Hill. The duo often incorporate facts and tales from Arkansas history into their songs. There is no charge for the concert or parking, but donations will be accepted for future events. Still on the Hill will have a selection of their CDs for sale.

Monday – Wednesday

Jacksonville First Assembly of God Revival

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., will have a revival at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. today, and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The Rev. Dane Hall will be the guest evangelist. For the past 18 years, Hall served as state youth director of the Assemblies of God. All are invited to attend the revival. For more information, call the church at (501) 982-5018.

Tuesday

Barbecue Dinner

LONOKE — Family Resource Services of Lonoke, 206 S. Center St., will host a 10-year anniversary barbecue dinner from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the organization, which provides assistance for families and individuals living in the Lonoke School District who need groceries. For more information, call (501) 676-6321.

Thursday

Museum Day Trip

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center will host a day trip to the University of Arkansas Museum in Fayetteville on Thursday. The tour, conducted by curator Laurel Lamb, will feature the items and artifacts gathered from Indian Rock Cave that are stored in the Archeological Collection. The tour lecturer will be archaeologist George Sabo III. The chartered bus will depart Fairfield Bay at 7 a.m. and return that evening. The cost is $35, and reservations are required with the Fairfield Bay Community Club Recreation Center by calling (501) 884-6008.

Living History With Dr. David Swayne

CABOT— The Cabot Public Library, 909 W. Main St., will present Living History With Dr. David Swayne from 6:30-8 p.m. An open reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. Swayne is a native of Cabot and attended veterinary school at the University of Missouri and graduate school at the University of Georgia. He has spent his career conducting research to solve disease problems in birds, principally bird flu. He is the laboratory director at the Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (855) 572-6657.

Friday

NARFE Annual Picnic and Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will have its annual picnic and meeting at 11:30 a.m. in the Dam Site Pavilion at Greers Ferry Lake. Chili and drinks will be provided. Members are asked to bring a dessert or salad. Representatives from the Federal Employee Program Blue Cross/Blue Shield and GEHA (Government Employees Health Association) will discuss the federal employees’ health benefits open season and answer questions. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. Members who can help with setup need to arrive at 11 a.m. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Fall Night Golf Tournament

HORSESHOE BEND — The Fall Night Golf tournament will begin at dusk at the Turkey Mountain Golf Course. The cost is $20 per player on teams of four. Glow balls will be provided. Players are asked to bring flashlights and beverages. To secure a place, call the pro shop at (870) 670-5252. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Fisherman’s Park Project.

Saturday

Historical-Marker Dedication Ceremony

CHARLOTTE — A historical- marker dedication of the old Southwest Trail route through Independence County will take place at 11 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Cemetery between Charlotte and Cord, one block off Arkansas 25 on Walden Road. Guest speaker Steve Saunders will share the history of the Southwest Trail. Boy Scout Troop 220 of Sulphur Rock will post the colors, and performers will include Megan Watson, Kate Moody and the Cedar Ridge High School Choir. The public is invited to attend. Bring a lawn chair.

Ongoing

Ozarka College Scholarship Opportunity

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will award a new scholarship beginning in fall 2019. Donor BancorpSouth will fund one $500 scholarship annually, with the recipient receiving $250 each semester. To apply, students must be full time, be Izard County residents, demonstrate a financial need, have at least a 2.5 grade-point average and have received a high school diploma or GED. For more information, contact Suellen Davidson, Ozarka College director of development, at (870) 368-2059.

Mountain View GED Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — GED classes are available at Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Melbourne GED Classes

MELBOURNE — GED classes are available at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Farmers Market

BATESVILLE — The city of Batesville and White River Medical Center have partnered to provide a farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month through October in the gravel parking lot near Volunteer Way at White River Medical Center. The market provides a venue for the sale of high-quality, fresh produce and more for Batesville-area residents. For more information, call (870) 262-1777 or (870) 262-6555.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings, emphasizing weight loss and healthy living, will start at approximately 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more will be available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market

SEARCY — The Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, Saturdays on the east side of the Courthouse Square. The market offers a variety of Arkansas-grown seasonal produce, baked goods, farm-fresh eggs, jellies, local honey, handmade soaps, U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meat, and arts and crafts. To participate in the farmers market, call the Main Street office at (501) 279-9007 or email mainstreetsearcy@sbcglobal.net.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

