First Trader Joe's in Arkansas sets grand opening date

The grocery store at 11500 Financial Centre Parkway in Little Rock will have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:55 a.m. Oct. 22, and the store will open for business at 9 a.m.

The address was previously the site of a Toys R Us, which shut in 2018.

Celebrations will continue throughout the morning, according to a news release, with live music, tastings, giveaways and more.

The store, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily according to the release, will feature Little Rock-themed murals showing local landmarks and attractions including the Big Dam Bridge, the State Capitol and the River Market.