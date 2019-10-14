Follow live: Chad Morris, coordinators review Kentucky

Depth chart notes

• There is an OR listed at the quarterback position this week between Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel.

• Senior offensive lineman Colton Jackson is down as a starter at left tackle this week. He did not travel to Kentucky on Saturday.

• Linebacker/Nickel back D'Vone McClure is missing from the depth chart this week. Chad Morris will likely speak to McClure's status in his time at the podium.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris

• We're not stringing things together to finish game, and we've got to make things more clear for our guys so they can execute in key moments. They want to win, they're playing extremely hard and they're giving us everything they've got. We have to take steps and find ways to win. The only thing we can do is keep our head down and work.

• Looking forward to playing Auburn and get back home in front of our fans. We'll have a lot of recruits on campus. Appreciate our fans traveling to Kentucky. We're not going to flinch. We're going to put our head down and get to work.

• You look at every option after putting yourself in position to win, but coming up short. Looking back on it, you wish you had done some things different in terms of the final possession of the first half in which Arkansas had two timeouts and the ball with under one minute to go.

• Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks will get the first-team reps. They were all ready to get back in here and get back to work. The whole thing is consistency with the offense. That's what we're looking for in all of this.

Defensive coordinator John Chavis

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock

