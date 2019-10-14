Former Arkansas police officer pleads innocent to sexually assaulting teen

BENTONVILLE -- A Pea Ridge man Monday pleaded innocent to a felony charge accusing him of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Shane Harris, 47, is charged with sexual assault. He faces from five to 20 years in prison if convicted. Harris entered the plea Monday before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

He was arrested Sept. 12 after Cave Springs police received a report from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

A 15-year-old girl said Harris touched her in a sexually inappropriate way on at least four occasions, according to the probable cause affidavit. The first incident happened when she was 10 years old and the last time was two years ago, according to the affidavit.

The girl said she was afraid of Harris and was trying to protect her family by remaining silent about the abuse, according to the affidavit. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said Harris worked at the department from 2000-05. He was injured in the line of duty when Terry Dale Moon shot him in a gunfight with police Sept. 16, 2000, at Best Motors in Rogers. Harris was shot in the hip. Moon was shot and killed by officers.

Records from the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training show Harris was also employed with the Carroll County sheriff’s office, Highfill Police Department, Lowell Police Department, Bethel Heights Police Department, Washington County sheriff’s office, Little Flock Police Department and Benton County sheriff’s office.