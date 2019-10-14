HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after seven weeks

Time flies when you’re having fun. Right?
It seems as if we were just starting a new high school football season a few days ago. But here we are with only four weeks left in the regular season.
What have we learned?
We’ve learned that Bryant just might have one of the greatest high school teams this state has ever seen. There’s still a lot of football left to be played, but no one has tested the Hornets yet.
We’ve learned that it’s Greenwood and everyone else in Class 6A.
We’ve learned that we would be lucky to see a Little Rock Christian rematch against Pulaski Academy in the playoffs. Little Rock Christian’s 63-61 victory earlier this month is the most exciting high school game that has been played in Arkansas so far this year.
In Class 7A this week, there are several contests that we should keep an eye on. They include Cabot at Little Rock Central, Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock, Bentonville at Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West. All of these games eventually will affect the playoff seedings.
Here are the updated rankings after seven weeks of the high school football season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Greenwood
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Conway
- Springdale Har-Ber
- Shiloh Christian
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Springdale Har-Ber
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Searcy
- Lake Hamilton
- Jonesboro
- Benton
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Valley View
- Greenbrier
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
- Joe T. Robinson
- Nashville
- Warren
CLASS 3A
- Rison
- Prescott
- Osceola
- Camden Harmony Grove
- McGehee
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Junction City
- Foreman
- McCrory
- Des Arc