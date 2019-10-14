HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after seven weeks

Joe T. Robinson running back Hunter Smith flips into the end zone during Friday night’s game. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/galleries.

Time flies when you’re having fun. Right?

It seems as if we were just starting a new high school football season a few days ago. But here we are with only four weeks left in the regular season.

What have we learned?

We’ve learned that Bryant just might have one of the greatest high school teams this state has ever seen. There’s still a lot of football left to be played, but no one has tested the Hornets yet.

We’ve learned that it’s Greenwood and everyone else in Class 6A.

We’ve learned that we would be lucky to see a Little Rock Christian rematch against Pulaski Academy in the playoffs. Little Rock Christian’s 63-61 victory earlier this month is the most exciting high school game that has been played in Arkansas so far this year.

In Class 7A this week, there are several contests that we should keep an eye on. They include Cabot at Little Rock Central, Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock, Bentonville at Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West. All of these games eventually will affect the playoff seedings.

Here are the updated rankings after seven weeks of the high school football season:

OVERALL

Bryant Greenwood Bentonville North Little Rock Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Conway Springdale Har-Ber Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville North Little Rock Conway Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Searcy Lake Hamilton Jonesboro Benton

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Valley View Greenbrier

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia Joe T. Robinson Nashville Warren

CLASS 3A

Rison Prescott Osceola Camden Harmony Grove McGehee

CLASS 2A