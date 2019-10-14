• Tim McCausland, 69, longtime city attorney in Lakeland, Fla., was one of eight people arrested in a prostitution sting, accused by authorities of responding to fake advertisements posted online by undercover deputies.

• Jeff Kramer, an officer with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said no one was seriously hurt after a small plane having engine trouble made an emergency landing on a roadway and rear-ended a car near an intersection.

• Hans Banks, 37, faces a second-degree murder charge, accused by authorities of strangling his friend with a string of Christmas lights after hitting him in the head during an argument in Banks' apartment in Memphis.

• Syed Arham Arbab, 22, a former University of Georgia student, pleaded guilty to securities fraud after prosecutors accused him of operating a $1 million Ponzi scheme from his fraternity house on campus and using investors' funds to pay for personal expenses, including trips to Las Vegas where he spent thousands of dollars gambling.

• Terry Lee Christian of Cleveland pleaded guilty to a drug distribution charge after authorities said he sold a mix of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl to the son of a Greek billionaire who was later found dead from a fatal overdose in a downtown hotel room.

• Mohammadreza Kamali, 19, of Willimantic, Conn., who pleaded guilty to one count of dealing firearms without a license, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he built four AR-15-style weapons from parts he ordered on the internet and sold the weapons to an undercover agent, according to court documents.

• John Cowart, 37, of Maurepas, La., was convicted of second-degree murder, accused by authorities of bludgeoning a teenager to death with a hammer after strangling her and then dumping her body in a swamp.

• Floyd Yarbro, 74, did not suffer serious injuries when the landing gear of the single-engine plane he was piloting snapped, forcing Yarbro to make an emergency landing in a Tennessee field, where he was able to escape the wreckage before the aircraft burst into flames, authorities said.

• John Shearon, sheriff in Chilton County, Ala., said Dallas Clint Gray, 23, faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a 60-year-old woman after her husband began shooting and Gray returned fire in a confrontation that started when a vehicle struck and killed the couple's dog on a rural road.

A Section on 10/14/2019