Little Rock shooting leaves 2 men injured

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police said a shooting in Little Rock late Saturday night left two men injured.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired on West 19th Street. A witness told officers he heard shots fired and then his roommate, Ricky Gaston, 60, ran into the home bleeding from a gunshot wound in the face.

Police assisted with medical care until Gaston could be transported to UAMS, where he was said to be in stable condition, according to the report.

Another witness gave police a description of the suspect, and as they searched the area, officers found another victim.

Gary Freeman, 55, of Little Rock, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Baptist Medical Center.

Freeman’s silver Cadillac was impounded by police. No arrests have been made in the case as of Monday morning.