MOUNTAIN BIKING Villafane sweeps Oz Trails race

BENTONVILLE -- It was a clean weekend sweep for Argentine national champion mountain biker Sofia Gomez Villafane, as she fought off four other riders down the stretch Sunday afternoon to win the 2nd Annual Oz Trails Off-Road Women's Pro race, by one second over her teammate, Rose Grant.

Villafane, who finished the 50-mile race in 3:51:18, collected $10,000 for the victory, in addition to the $2,000 she won Friday night by winning the Pro Fat Tire Criterium. The total weekend purse for the event was $60,000.

Oz Trails Off-Road Bentonville Backcountry Men Andri Frischknect^3:14.59 Keegan Swenson^3:16.17 Russell Finsterwald^3:16.19 Peter Disera^3:16.33 Payson Mcelveen^3:20.32 Women Sofia Gomez Villafane^3:51.18 Rose Grant^3:51.19 Kate Courtney^3:51.19 Crystal Anthony^3:51.20 Hannah Finchamp^3:51.37

"This race is all about getting yourself mentally prepared for anything that can happen to you," the 25-year-old Villafane said. "I was really hurting and dreading the last two climbs, and honestly, didn't think I had it in me. But I made it to the top and I am so thrilled to cross the line in first, and sweep the weekend."

The Oz Trails event is the fourth and final race of the Epic Rides Off-Road Series, after previous stops in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.

Grant, 36, who came in five points ahead of Villafane in the standings, held off her Stans Pivot teammate for the overall series championship, which nets her $10,000. That is in addition to the $6,000 she was awarded for her second-place finish Sunday.

"It's really special to finish one-two with Sophia, because she's worked really hard and she deserves this win," said Grant, a resident of Columbia Falls, Mont. "I just rode at my own pace and stayed conscious of my accelerations. It's just smarter for me if a pace myself."

A pack of 15 riders gathered together early in the race, but as some of the riders suffered flat tires or mechanical problems, the group of five held a comfortable advantage over the remainder of the field down the stretch.

"This is a very engaging course, and you can't ever zone out," Grant added. "It takes 100 percent concentration the entire time. You just have to put your head down and grind it."

Andri Frischknecht of Switzerland won the Men's Pro race in a time of 3:14:59, finishing more than a minute ahead of runner-up, Keegan Swenson, of Heber City, Utah.

Swenson held a 30-second lead over Frischknecht midway through the race, but the two 25-year-olds battled it out down the stretch until Swiss rider took control to claim the $10,000 winner's purse.

"I knew I needed to stay in the front group, so if someone made a mistake I was able to react," Frischknecht said. "I tried to push hard in the technical sections, so I was able to close the gap with Keegan. This year I was not able to win that many races, so to end the season with a win is kind of a big deal for me."

Russell Finsterwald of Colorado Springs took fourth on Sunday, which was good enough to give him the $10,000 Epic Rides series championship. He entered the Oz Trails with a 13-point lead over Ben Sonntag, who finished third in the race.

"The overall lead was definitely in the back of my mind, but I was more so just trying to race the best race I could, hopefully, try to fight for the top spot," the 28-year-old Finsterwald said. "I don't think I had the best of legs out there today. I was hurting from the beginning, so it was more of a mental battle for me, just staying in it and trying to make a good effort. I take it one race at a time, and just try to ride each race as clean and as fast as possible."

There were 950 riders who participated in the weekend's events, the majority in Saturday's amateur races. But it was another opportunity to showcase Northwest Arkansas as a growing destination for cycling of all disciplines. About 90 percent of the participants traveled in from outside of the region for the event, according to Epic Rides president and race founder Todd Sadow.

"We've just been getting really positive reports from everybody that's been riding -- they've been enjoying the trails here," Sadow said. "With the growing number of riders we had registered, it suggests that we will continue to see it grow and put Northwest Arkansas on the national global stage for cycling."

Sadow was pleased to see the large spectator turnout for the weekend and was relieved that there were no major injuries in the races.

Other than some excess moisture from the recent rainfall making the course more soft and muddy than usual, he called the weekend a complete success, with eyes already on next year's event.

"I think with Andri and Sofia winning today, that speaks volumes for the growing international attendance for the event, as well," Sadow added. "So I'm just very excited to see what the future holds for us here."

Sports on 10/14/2019