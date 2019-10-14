• Country superstar Dolly Parton is still working "9 to 5" and doing what she loves, as she celebrated her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member. The 73-year-old actress, singer and songwriter, who first played the Opry when she was a teenager, played the long-standing show Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn., in front of sold-out crowds. Hank Williams Jr., Lady Antebellum and Toby Keith performed in her honor, with her show capping off a week of Parton-themed events at the Opry. She joked to reporters before her performance that when the Opry approached her about the anniversary, she said, "I don't want people to think I'm 50 years old." The anniversary reminded her of the first time she got to perform at the Opry. "Well, a lot of people think this is my 50th year at the Grand Ole Opry," Parton said. "It's actually been 60 because first time I got to sing on the Opry, I was 13 years old. And actually Johnny Cash introduced me, I believe. And Jimmy C. Newman had given me his spot." Parton said she was grateful to still be chasing her dreams and that she's got more film, TV and music projects on the way. The Opry performances will be aired on an NBC special Nov. 26. "I'm just very honored that I'm still around, not only to just get to accept this, that I can actually perform and get out there and still doing what I love to do," Parton said. "And maybe I'll be around another 50 years, who knows. If I'm lucky."

• Martin Scorsese said Sunday that he's keeping an open mind about the cinematic "revolution" sparked by the rise of video streaming services, as his Netflix-backed mafia epic The Irishman closed the London Film Festival. The director said the rise of streaming platforms was "an even bigger revolution than sound brought to cinema" because it "opens up the original conception of what a film is" and how it should be seen. Scorsese told reporters that he thought it was still important that movies be experienced communally. "Homes are becoming theaters, too, but it's a major change, and I think one has to keep an open mind," he said. The Irishman -- about the reflections of a former Jimmy Hoffa associate and hitman -- is due to have a theatrical run starting Nov. 1, before its Nov. 27 release on Netflix. Scorsese took the project to Netflix after other studios turned it down, partly because of its length and the expensive de-aging digital effects used to make stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci appear decades younger. The 209-minute film was the focus of Sunday's closing-night gala for the 12-day London festival.

Photo by The Tennessean

Dolly Parton

Photo by Invision

Martin Scorsese

A Section on 10/14/2019