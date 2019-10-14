NFL roundups

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

SEAHAWKS 32, BROWNS 28

CLEVELAND -- Chris Carson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left, Russell Wilson threw two TD passes and ran for one and Seattle rallied past mistake-prone Cleveland, improving to 3-0 on the road for the first time in 39 years.

The Seahawks (5-1) gave up touchdowns on Cleveland's first three possessions before storming back.

Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for two scores, and Seattle's quarterback scampered 16 yards for a TD. The Seahawks last won their first three road games in 1980, when they went 4-12.

The Browns (2-4) were hurt by their own miscues. They couldn't overcome four turnovers, a blocked punt or quarterback Baker Mayfield's hip injury and fell to 0-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mayfield threw three interceptions, raising his NFL-leading total to 11. Trying to bring the Browns back late, Mayfield, who went to the locker room in the third quarter to be evaluated, was picked off by Seattle's K.J. Wright with 2:41 remaining.

SAINTS 13, JAGUARS 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Teddy Bridgewater found Jared Cook for a 4-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and New Orleans held on to beat Jacksonville and improve to 4-0 without injured starter Drew Brees.

Coming off a 300-yard, four-touchdown performance against Tampa Bay, Bridgewater was less effective against the Jaguars (2-4). But he did enough for New Orleans' defense.

Gardner Minshew was sacked twice, hurried often and threw his first interception as a starter. The rookie completed 14 of 29 passes for 163 yards and was held without a touchdown for the first time this season.

Bridgewater was 24 of 36 passing for 240 yards for the Saints (5-1).

Michael Thomas had eight receptions for 89 yards, and Alvin Kamara finished with 31 yards rushing while playing through an ankle injury.

RAVENS 23, BENGALS 17

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson ran for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown, threw for 236 yards and guided Baltimore past hapless Cincinnati.

Jackson carried 19 times, including three kneel-downs, and finished tantalizingly short of Michael Vick's single-game record of 173 yards rushing by a quarterback.

Jackson now has three career 100-yard rushing games, tied with Billy Kilmer for most by a quarterback in his first two seasons since 1950.

Regardless of where Jackson went, the Bengals (0-6) were usually a step behind. Jackson was also adept when throwing, going 21 for 33 without an interception.

Cincinnati jumped on top when Brandon Wilson took the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score, but Jackson responded quickly. Baltimore (4-2) finished with 497 yards of offense, and the Ravens retained sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

PANTHERS 37, BUCCANEERS 26

LONDON -- Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns and Carolina turned five interceptions by Jameis Winston into 17 points as the Panthers beat Tampa Bay.

After starting the season with two consecutive losses with hobbled Cam Newton at quarterback, the Panthers (4-2) have been on a roll with Kyle Allen at quarterback thanks to McCaffrey's big plays and an opportunistic defense that had a franchise record-tying seven takeaways on the day.

Both of those factors came up big on Carolina's first trip to London in front of a large contingent of Panthers fans for what was designated as a home game for the Bucs (2-4).

Winston did most of his damage after the game got out of hand late, throwing for 400 yards with a 10-yard TD pass to Cameron Brate in the fourth quarter that gave him 100 touchdown passes in his career.

Curtis Samuel added two second-half TDs, scoring on an 8-yard end-around and a 13-yard pass from Allen.

Allen finished 20 for 32 for 227 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions to improve to 5-0 as a starter in his career.

REDSKINS 17, DOLPHINS 16

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Rookie Terry McLaurin caught two touchdown passes and Washington stopped Miami's two-point conversion attempt with 6 seconds left in a matchup between winless teams.

Adrian Peterson more than doubled his season rushing total with 118 yards for Bill Callahan in his first game as interim coach. Washington intercepted Josh Rosen twice and sacked him five times before he was benched at the start of the fourth quarter with the Dolphins trailing 17-3.

Rosen's replacement, Ryan Fitzpatrick, sparked a rally and led two touchdown drives, including a 75-yard march that began with 2:02 left. But after Fitzpatrick hit DeVante Parker for an 11-yard score to cut the deficit to one point, rookie Coach Brian Flores decided to go for two.

Running back Kenyan Drake dropped Fitzpatrick's quick pass with several defenders between him and the goal line.

Washington (1-5) looked like a different team after firing Jay Gruden, but the caliber of the opposition had something to do with that. The Dolphins (0-5) remained winless under Flores but helped their chances of securing the No. 1 draft pick in April.

BRONCOS 16, TITANS 0

DENVER -- Denver's swarming defense sent Marcus Mariota to the bench and Tennessee to its fourth loss in five games.

The Broncos (2-4) had seven sacks in a game for the first time since their 2015 Super Bowl season and they picked off three passes.

Chris Harris Jr. and Justin Simmons intercepted Mariota, who was sacked three times and was replaced by Ryan Tannehill after Simmons' interception led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Phillip Lindsay that made it 13-0. Tannehill was sacked four times and picked off by Kareem Jackson on Tennessee's final drive, which reached the Denver 5-yard line before two offensive penalties and a sack pushed the Titans back to the 30-yard line.

Both Denver and Tennessee (2-4) were 2 of 14 on third down, leading to 17 punts.

The first half featured more flags (10) and punts (11) than points (six).

The Broncos took a shutout into the locker room for the second consecutive week. Last time, it was a 17-0 cushion against the Chargers; this time it was just 6-0 on a pair of Brandon McManus field goals, one of which snapped his streak of seven consecutive misses from 50 yards or more.

CARDINALS 34, FALCONS 33

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kyler Murray threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona built a big lead over Atlanta, lost it, and then rallied to victory.

Atlanta looked like it would tie the game with 1:53 left after Matt Ryan hit Devonta Freeman on a 12-yard touchdown pass, but 44-year-old Matt Bryant missed left on the extra point, and the Cardinals ran out the clock from there.

The Cardinals (2-3-1) took a 34-27 lead with 5:12 remaining on David Johnson's 14-yard touchdown catch from Murray. Johnson made a great adjustment to his route on the slightly underthrown ball, catching the ball between two defenders.

The Cardinals won at home for the first time since last Oct. 28.

The Falcons (1-5) have lost four consecutive games.

The way this one ended was a stunner. Bryant had missed just three extra points over the past 11 seasons before Sunday. After the miss, the kicker took off his helmet and walked off the field with his head down.

Sports on 10/14/2019