PREP Volleyball Fayetteville falls in Lady Cat semis

Fayetteville falls in semis
He had to do a little extra work, but Fayetteville’s Palmer McSpadden claimed the Class 6A state boys’ golf medalist honors to earn the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Athlete of the Week honors.
The senior birdied the first playoff hole to take the victory on Wednesday at The Greens at North Hills in Sherwood.
McSpadden, who has verbally committed to play golf at the University of Central Arkansas, was tied for the lead after the first day, shooting a two-over-par 73. But he was tied against after 36 holes. He shot a two-day total of five-over 147, but got the win after one extra hole and will advance to Thursday’s Overall Golf Championship at Pleasant Valley Country Club.
Fayetteville golf coach Scott Williams said McSpadden did a great job managing a tight course and fast greens.
“It was tough,” Williams said. “At times he made it look pretty easy. It wasn’t like going out and playing a normal round, especially since he had the pressure of several good golfers in that field. Playing on a course that’s so tight, every shot does matter.
McSpadden will try to become the third Fayetteville boys golfer to win an Overall title, Williams said.
The Lady Purple Bulldogs went 3-1, falling in the semifinals to eventual champion Jonesboro 15-25, 25-13, 15-9 on Saturday at the Lady Cat Invitational in Conway.
Fayetteville (24-5) swept Batesville 25-12, 25-17 and Little Rock Christian 25-18, 25-11 in pool play to advance to the gold bracket. The Lady Purple'Dogs downed Mount St. Mary 28-26, 25-18 in the quarterfinals before falling to the undefeated and defending Class 5A state champion Hurricane.
Rosanna Hicks led the attack with 36 kills on the day, while Amelia Whatley added 26 and Perry Flannigan 22. Libero Gracyn Spresser added 31 digs and setter Kennedy Phelan dished out 106 assists.
Paris wins tournament
The Lady Eagles rallied late to claim a hard-fought 18-25, 25-13, 15-12 win over Mena in the finals of the Paris Invitational on Saturday.
Paris (30-1) trailed 11-8 in the third set, but outscored Mena 7-1 the rest of the way for the victory. The Lady Eagles went 6-0 on the day with 2-0 wins over Lavaca, Mayflower, Rogers Heritage, Pulaski Academy, and Charleston to reach the finals.
