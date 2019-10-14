PREP Volleyball Fayetteville falls in Lady Cat semis

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fayetteville falls in semis

NWADG Athlete of the Week

He had to do a little extra work, but Fayetteville’s Palmer McSpadden claimed the Class 6A state boys’ golf medalist honors to earn the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Athlete of the Week honors.

The senior birdied the first playoff hole to take the victory on Wednesday at The Greens at North Hills in Sherwood.

McSpadden, who has verbally committed to play golf at the University of Central Arkansas, was tied for the lead after the first day, shooting a two-over-par 73. But he was tied against after 36 holes. He shot a two-day total of five-over 147, but got the win after one extra hole and will advance to Thursday’s Overall Golf Championship at Pleasant Valley Country Club.

Fayetteville golf coach Scott Williams said McSpadden did a great job managing a tight course and fast greens.

“It was tough,” Williams said. “At times he made it look pretty easy. It wasn’t like going out and playing a normal round, especially since he had the pressure of several good golfers in that field. Playing on a course that’s so tight, every shot does matter.

McSpadden will try to become the third Fayetteville boys golfer to win an Overall title, Williams said.