Pulaski County circuit judge Welch announces Supreme Court bid

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch on Sunday formally launched his campaign for the Arkansas Supreme Court seat currently held by Justice Josephine "Jo" Hart.

Welch had spent several weeks mulling his bid, saying in August that his decision would largely depend on whether Hart seeks to retire or run for re-election. Hart, however, has been silent on her intentions.

"Six weeks ago I set up an exploratory committee to see what folks might think about me running for the Arkansas Supreme Court," Welch said in a statement. "The response around the state has been gratifying and humbling."

Welch has served as a circuit judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit — covering Pulaski and Perry counties — since 2013.

Hart's Supreme Court position is the only spot on the high court up for election in 2020. Welch is the first candidate to formally announce for the seat.

