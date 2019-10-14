Schiff defends secrecy in Trump inquiry

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Sunday defended holding private testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, likening this phase of the investigation to a "grand jury."

"We want to make sure that we meet the needs of the investigation and not give the president or his legal minions the opportunity to tailor their testimony and in some cases fabricate testimony to suit their interests," the California Democrat said Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation.

Schiff said lawmakers may call some or all of the witnesses to return to testify in public later, though that might not include the whistleblower who triggered the impeachment inquiry.

While Trump and some of his Republican allies have hoped to unmask the official and question him or her, Schiff said his priority is to protect the whistleblower. He said lawmakers don't need the person's testimony to find out what happened on the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"We're keeping our focus right now on the president's coercion of an ally, that is Ukraine, to create these sham investigations into his political opponent," Schiff said.

Schiff said investigators have already seen strong evidence that Trump abused his office by conditioning a meeting Zelenskiy wanted with Trump on Ukraine "digging up dirt on the Bidens."

"That is a terrible abuse of the president's power," Schiff said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnN2TlNu3CI]

"Here we have a president of the United States abusing his power to the detriment of our national security and doing so to get yet another foreign country to intervene in our election. It's hard to imagine more of a corruption of his office than that," Schiff said.

Schiff also said the committee continues to investigate whether Trump decided to withhold military aid to Ukraine as leverage, adding there already are strong indications that is true and that "we're going to get to the bottom of it."

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, ripped the closed sessions. "Democrats know they can't win on the facts, so they're having to move it behind closed doors," he said Sunday on Fox News. "I believe that sunshine is the best disinfectant."

'PRIMARY INTEREST'

Schiff said Sunday that protecting the identity of the whistleblower is "our primary interest," in a sign that House Democrats may not press the individual to testify before Congress.

Schiff had previously said late last month that he expected his panel to hear from the whistleblower "very soon," pending a security clearance from Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence.

"You know, I think initially, before the president started threatening the whistleblower and threatening others -- calling them traitors and spies and suggesting that, you know, we used to give the death penalty to traitors and spies and maybe we should think about that again -- yes, we were interested in having the whistleblower come forward," Schiff said.

Asked by Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan whether that meant his panel was no longer interested in hearing from the whistleblower, Schiff replied that "our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected -- indeed, now [that] there's more than one whistleblower, that they are protected."

"Given that we already have the call record, we don't need the whistleblower who wasn't on the call to tell us what took place during the call," Schiff said. "We have the best evidence of that."

An attorney for the individual said last week that "multiple" whistleblowers have come forward, and Trump has escalated his attacks against them, alluding to the death penalty and suggesting that whoever gave the first whistleblower information was "close to a spy."

The president also tweeted last week that the original whistleblower "should be exposed and questioned properly" -- an argument he repeated during an appearance Saturday night on Fox News.

"I think we have to find out who the whistleblower is that would give all this false information," Trump told host Jeanine Pirro.

Trump's allies have taken aim at the whistleblowers, as well. Former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova denounced the two anonymous individuals on Tuesday as "suicide bombers," while Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Friday called for the first whistleblower's unmasking.

"Why don't we know who this whistleblower is?" Jordan asked reporters at the Capitol. "They deserve protection, but ... they're not entitled to anonymity."

Amid mounting safety concerns and fears that the person's identity may be revealed, attorneys for the whistleblower have asked whether their client can submit testimony in writing rather than in person, according to a person familiar with the matter. The whistleblower's attorneys have submitted the request to the House and Senate intelligence committees, the person added.

Schiff said Sunday that while Democrats plan to take steps to protect the whistleblower's identity, they will continue to investigate the actions of the president and his administration.

"We do want to make sure that we identify other evidence that is pertinent to the withholding of the military support, the effort to cover this up by hiding this in a classified computer system," Schiff said. "We want to make sure that we uncover the full details about the conditionality of either the military aid or that meeting with the Ukrainian president."

ENVOY'S TESTIMONY

Meanwhile, a U.S. ambassador is expected to tell Congress that his text message reassuring another envoy that there was no quid pro quo in their interactions with Ukraine was based solely on what Trump told him, according to a person familiar with his coming testimony in the impeachment investigation.

Gordon Sondland, Trump's ambassador to the European Union, is among the administration officials being subpoenaed to appear on Capitol Hill this week against the wishes of the White House.

Sondland's appearance, set for Thursday, comes after a cache of text messages from top envoys provided a vivid account of their work acting as intermediaries around the time Trump urged Zelenskiy to start investigations into a company linked to the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Today, the House panels leading the investigation expect to hear from Fiona Hill, a former top Russia expert at the National Security Council.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Sunday on ABC's This Week that while he expects the Democratic-controlled House will vote to impeach Trump, he's "nervous" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "will put party in front of country" and not hold a full trial.

McConnell, R-Ky., has said the Senate will have to take up the impeachment, but it's not clear how long the proceedings would last.

Separately, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended the president's recent actions.

In an interview on This Week, Mnuchin wouldn't comment on whether Trump's public request to China to investigate the Bidens earlier this month was serious, but he said the issue had not come up in the context of trade talks with Beijing.

"And in the Oval Office, when the president was asked about this in front of the [Chinese] vice premier, the president made very clear, they can do what they want," Mnuchin said. "So again, people who are trying to imply that the president is asking for things or quid pro quos, I think this is ridiculous."

Information for this article was contributed by Steven T. Dennis and Hailey Waller of Bloomberg News; by Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by Felicia Sonmez and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

A Section on 10/14/2019