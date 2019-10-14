Sections
Separate single-vehicle wrecks kill 2 Arkansas men

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:38 p.m.
A Cave City man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a crash Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Bryan Andrews, 59, was driving a Dodge Ram north around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 167 in Independence County, according to a preliminary crash summary.

State police said the truck crossed into southbound traffic, then struck a mailbox driveway embankment and flipped.

Andrews was transported first to White River Medical Center, then later to UAMS.

The Pulaski County coroner’s office said Andrews died just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, a Mammoth Springs man died after a separate one-vehicle wreck.

Steven Danielson, 72, was driving west around 3:40 p.m. on U.S. 62 in Viola, state police said, when his Jeep left the road and overturned.

Danielson's death marks the 385th fatality from crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.

