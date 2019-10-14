WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas downs Mississippi State

Anna Podojil scored two goals and had an assist and Parker Goins added a goal and an assist as the University of Arkansas (11-2-1, 5-1-0 SEC) defeated Mississippi State (7-6-1, 2-3-1) 6-1 on Saturday in Fayetteville.

Katie Lund made one save in 74 minutes, while Taylor Beltz finished the game in goal.

Niah Johnson scored for Mississippi State in the 41st minute.

UALR knocks off Appalachian State

Julia Edholm scored in the 63rd and 65th minutes to give the University of Arkansas at Little Rock a 2-1 victory over Appalachian State on Sunday at the Coleman Sports and Recreation Complex in Little Rock.

The Trojans (5-5-6, 2-1-4 Sun Belt) held a 9-8 edge in shots and Julia Curatolo made four saves for the Trojans.

Kristin Brown scored for Appalachian State (3-8-2, 1-4-1) in the 42nd minute.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls to South Carolina

The University of Arkansas lost 23-25, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 to South Carolina on Sunday in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks (6-11, 0-5) were led by Jillian Gillen, who had 16 kills and 12 digs. Devyn Wheeler had 15. Gracie Ryan had 30 assists and 11 digs. Rachel Rippe had 21 assists. Savannah Downing had 22 digs and Lauren Evans had 16 digs.

Hendrix defeats Sewanee

Hendrix College (14-3, 8-1 Southern Athletic Association) defeated Sewanee (13-7, 6-4) 18-25, 19-25, 30-28, 25-17, 15-13 on Sudnay in Sewanee, Tenn.

Mallory Carty led Hendrix with 13 kills while Lauren Dwyer had 11 kills and 19 digs. Sesalie Satterwhile had 23 assists.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Razorbacks finish 11th in North Carolina

The University of Arkansas finished 11th at the Tar Hell Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Sunday.

The Razorbacks shot a 873 (297-984-292). Michigan State won the tournament with an 852. Alabama was second at 853, and Ohio State and Duke were tied for third at 855.

Individually, Brooke Matthews finished tied for 23rd for the Razorbacks with a 215 (71-68-76).

Sports on 10/14/2019