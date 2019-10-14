Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen robbed of shoes at gunpoint in Little Rock

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:01 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A teenager’s iPhone, Nike shoes and denim jacket were stolen at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded just after 3:45 p.m. to a reported robbery in the 1200 block of Florida Avenue.

A 16-year-old told police he was walking outside when a dark green Chevrolet Avalanche pulled up beside him.

A man got out, the teen told police, and pointed a gun at him. The teen told investigators that four or five other people in the truck did not get out.

The teen said the gunman demanded his phone, jacket and shoes. After taking the items, the robber got back in the truck and left.

Police said the teen “remotely locked” the iPhone and saw it was in the area of West 28th and Wolfe streets.

Officers searched the area, according to the police report, but found neither the Avalanche nor the phone.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT