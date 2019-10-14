Teen robbed of shoes at gunpoint in Little Rock

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A teenager’s iPhone, Nike shoes and denim jacket were stolen at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded just after 3:45 p.m. to a reported robbery in the 1200 block of Florida Avenue.

A 16-year-old told police he was walking outside when a dark green Chevrolet Avalanche pulled up beside him.

A man got out, the teen told police, and pointed a gun at him. The teen told investigators that four or five other people in the truck did not get out.

The teen said the gunman demanded his phone, jacket and shoes. After taking the items, the robber got back in the truck and left.

Police said the teen “remotely locked” the iPhone and saw it was in the area of West 28th and Wolfe streets.

Officers searched the area, according to the police report, but found neither the Avalanche nor the phone.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.