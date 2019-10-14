TENNIS

Medvedev remains hot

Daniil Medvedev extended the form that made him the hottest player in men’s tennis when he captured the Shanghai Masters title with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexander Zverev on Sunday. The third-seeded Medvedev picked up his third title in six consecutive finals played since the tour returned to hard courts after Wimbledon in July. He also won the Masters 1000-level tournament in Cincinnati and the St. Petersburg trophy in that stretch. Last month, Medvedev also made it to his first Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open where he challenged Rafael Nadal through five sets before the Spaniard secured his career 19th Grand Slam trophy. The 23-year-old Medvedev is currently 29-3 in matches played in the past six tournaments. Medvedev leads the 2019 ATP Tour season in four categories. He’s won the most matches at 59, won the most hard court matches at 46, won the most matches at Masters 1000 tournaments at 22, and reached the most finals at nine with four titles captured.

GOLF

Griffin holds on at Houston

Lanto Griffin took the lead with a 35-foot birdie putt and won the Houston Open on Sunday with a 6-foot par that gave him a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory that sends him to the Masters next year.Griffin was locked into a battle on the back nine at the Golf Club of Houston with Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington. None of the three had won on the PGA Tour. Hubbard lost the lead with a bogey on the par-5 16th, while Harrington’s big rally ended with a three-putt bogey on the 17th. Griffin’s birdie on the 16th was his first since the eighth hole. On the 18th hole, he ran his 60-foot birdie attempt about 6 feet by the hole and made that to avoid a playoff. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) fell into a tie for 17th place after a final-round even-par

He finished 8-under 280 for the tournament. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) fired a 1-over 73 on Sunday and was at 2-over 290 for the tournament, good enough to tie for 66th place.

Wiesberger wins in Rome

Bernd Wiesberger moved atop the Race to Dubai rankings by winning the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday for his second Rolex Series victory of the year. Wiesberger carded a bogey-free 6-under 65 at Olgiata Golf Club for a one-stroke victory over Matthew Fitzpatrick after beginning the day three strokes behind the Englishman. Fitzpatrick had chances to get into a playoff but missed both an eagle putt on the 17th hole that lipped around the cup and a birdie effort on No.

It was Wiesberger’s third win of the season after Denmark in May and the Scottish Open — which is also in the Rolex Series — in July. The 34-year-old Austrian also finished in a tie for second in the Irish Open. Wiesberger has 4,198 points in the Race to Dubai, ahead of Jon Rahm (3,898), British Open champion Shane Lowry (3,535) and Fitzpatrick (2,865).

Birdie run carries Kelly

Jerry Kelly closed with a 7-under 65 and won the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C., on Sunday, allowing him to close the gap in the Charles Schwab Cup as the PGA Tour Champions heads into its postseason. Kelly ran off five consecutive birdies on the front nine at Prestonwood Country Club to take control. Two birdies late in the final round gave him some breathing room, and he closed with a bogey for a one-shot victory over David McKenzie, who shot 63.

RUNNING

Record falls in Chicago

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds to break the world record in the event. The 25-year-old Kosgei bested the previous mark of 2:15:25 set by Paula Radcliffe in London 16 years ago. She won in Chicago last year in 2:18:35. Kosgei’s run came little more than 24 hours after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna. Unlike Kipchoge’s performance, however, Kosgei’s mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course. Ababel Yeshaneh and Gelete Burka, both of Ethiopia, finished second and third on Sunday. Yeshaneh’s time was 2:20:51 and Burka’s was 2:20:55 Lawrence Cherono won the men’s race in 2:05:45.

BOXING

Day in coma after KO

Boxer Patrick Day suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in extremely critical condition in a coma caused by the injury sustained in a bout, his manager said Sunday. Lou DiBella says in a post on his website that Day underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday. Fighting in the super welterweight division Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th. That caused Day (17-4-1, 6 knockouts) to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas. The 27-year-old Day, from Freeport, N.Y., was instantly knocked out and it wasn’t clear if he regained consciousness. He was treated by a doctor in the ring and then was rushed off on a stretcher by paramedics and transported to the hospital. Day was knocked down twice earlier in the fight.

Gauff, 15, wins first WTA singles title

LINZ, Austria — Coco Gauff is still just 15. She also is already the owner of a WTA singles title.

The American beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies tournament Sunday, making Gauff the youngest winner of a singles trophy on the WTA tour since 2004.

“This is a special moment for me,” Gauff said.

And Gauff managed to do it after losing in the last round of qualifying, then moving into the main draw as a “lucky loser” when another player withdrew from the field.

“I’m still overwhelmed and shocked,” Gauff said, according to the WTA’s website. “I guess it’s crazy to say it’s my first WTA title. This was definitely not on the calendar at the beginning of the year, because I didn’t think I’d have a chance to get in, and now I’m the champion, so it’s crazy.”

This week’s run, which including a victory over Kiki Bertens for her initial top-10 win, was the latest impressive performance for Gauff, who is now expected to rise inside the top 75 when the new WTA rankings are released today.

She was just 313th when Wimbledon began on July 1.

That’s where she really burst onto the scene as the youngest qualifier in tournament history, then beat five-time champion Venus Williams along the way to making it all the way to the fourth round.

Gauff claimed her first WTA doubles title at Washington in August, pairing with Caty Mc-Nally, before getting to the third round in singles at the U.S. Open.

Gauff is now the youngest woman to win a WTA singles championship since Nicole Vaidisova of the Czech Republic earned two by the age of 15 years, 5 months in 2004.

Ostapenko, who is 22, has been ranked as high as No. 5 and currently is No. 72.

Daniil Medvedev

Lanto Griffin

Bernd Wiesberger