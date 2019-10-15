ARKANSAS STATE FAIR: Today's schedule + photos from Monday's festivities

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR. - 101419 - Payden Robbins of Nashville leads livestock out of a cattle barn at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock Monday morning. Payden is heading back home after showing cattle at the 2019 Arkansas State Fair. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1015statefair2019/
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.