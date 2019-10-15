Audubon trip visits Ninestone

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Ninestone Land Trust. Meet at 9 a.m. Sunday at Ninestone.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. The scenic tract features a variety of habitats and bird life. For directions, visit nwarkaudubon.org and click on places to bird.

Hike explores Buffalo wilderness

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike in the Buffalo River Wilderness Area on Oct. 22. The trip will include a hike to Hawksbill Crag, with optional hikes to Compton Double Falls, Amber Falls and Lost Valley.

All hikers are welcome. Contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2195, munster@olemac.net for details. For club information visit bvhikingclub.com.

Talk topic is cemetery art

A program on artwork depicting pets on grave markers in Ozark cemeteries will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

Abby Burnett, cemetery researcher, will present the free program. Call the visitor center, 479-789-5000 for details on all park programs and activities.

Fishing duo wins championship

Wes Usrey and Terry Anderson won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament championship Oct. 5-6 at Beaver Lake. They had a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 28.85 pounds.

Travis Fox and Preston Long placed second with 28.19 pounds. Darren Clay and Levi Clay were third with 26.56 pounds.

Fourth through 10th were: fourth, Keith Brashers, Nicky Parson, 25.81; fifth, Daniel Nesbitt, Jeff Spivey, 24.79; sixth, Mark Mahaffey, Darrin King, 24.71; seventh, Aaron Stanphill, Donnie Stanphill, 25.43; eighth, Curt Clark, James Whittle, 22.75; ninth, Brent Mason, Matt Mason, 22.44; 10th, David Louks, Collin Cheatham, 21.77.

Women's outdoor weekend set

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a workshop at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Huntsville Nov. 1-3 for women to learn about wildlife, hiking, hunting and angling.

Applications for the event are available at www.agfc.com/bow.

Participants can select from 18 class offerings ranging from managing a backyard habitat for butterflies and songbirds to shooting and hunting deer on public land and even basic squirrel hunting dog training.

The workshop costs $225, which includes overnight lodging on Nov. 1 and 2, all meals, and covers the expenses for the hands-on classes.

