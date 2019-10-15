Charter panel set to take up LISA request

The LISA Academy charter school system is seeking state approval to increase its three Little Rock campuses to four and, in the process, relocate its high school to a larger, more central location at West Markham and South Hughes streets.

Leaders of the LISA Academy system will present the proposed amendments to its charter -- including an increase in its overall enrollment cap from 3,000 to 3,432 -- to the state's Charter Authorizing Panel during the panel's 8:30 a.m. meeting today at the Arch Ford Education Building, 4 Capitol Mall.

Any decision made by the panel on the requested amendments must ultimately be finalized by the Arkansas Board of Education.

The proposal calls for LISA Academy to acquire the charter currently held by Little Rock Preparatory Academy, a two-campus system in Little Rock for kindergarten through eighth grade. The LISA system would reconfigure the grades served at each of its three existing Little Rock campuses to accommodate the new fourth campus.

"We were approached by Little Rock Preparatory Academy to provide some support -- so some consulting and charter management -- with the idea that they were not going to continue the charter. They wanted to know would we be interested in helping them and taking over after this year," Luanne Baroni, LISA Academy assistant superintendent, said Monday.

"They are up for charter renewal, which is why the timing is as it is. We wanted to make sure families there had an answer about what will happen next year," Baroni said.

The amendment proposal comes at a time when the surrounding, state-controlled Little Rock School District is grappling with myriad high school issues.

Those include the efforts by the district to enhance the academic program at F-graded Hall High at North Hughes and H streets, the expansion of Pinnacle View Middle School into the high school grades 10 through 12, and the August 2020 opening of the new Southwest High -- resulting in the need to redraw attendance-zone lines for high schools districtwide.

If the transfer of Little Rock Preparatory Academy's charter to LISA Academy is approved, then Little Rock Preparatory Academy's middle school campus at West Markham and South Hughes streets will become LISA Academy West High School, according to the proposal.

The current LISA Academy high school at 23 Corporate Hill Drive would become a seventh- and eighth-grade middle school.

The existing middle school building at 21 Corporate Hill would house sixth-graders only. The LISA Academy-Chenal school for kindergarten through sixth grades at Westhaven Drive and Bowman Road would become Lisa Academy West Elementary and would serve kindergarten through fifth grades.

"The current high school building we have doesn't have a full-sized gym where we can play home games and things like that," Baroni said. "That is something we have wanted for the high school for a while. This would give us that opportunity. If we go in and do some renovations to upgrade some of the other parts of that facility, it will make for a nice high school facility," she said about the West Markham and South Hughes location, 6711 W. Markham St.

Those renovations would include creating some science laboratories and otherwise moving walls, she said, noting that the square footage of the proposed high school space is larger than the current high school space.

The proposed LISA high school building was originally built as a Lutheran Church high school. After it closed, the building became an open-enrollment charter school for boys. That too closed, and eventually the space was acquired by Little Rock Preparatory Academy for middle school students.

Little Rock Preparatory originally opened in the 2009-10 school year to raise achievement among students who are typically low-achieving. It was first housed in Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church's education building, 1215 S. Schiller St. The school has had multiple leaders in its history.

Both the primary and middle school campuses received D's from the state in last week's release of school letter grades based on 2019 ACT Aspire test results and other factors. The middle school had fallen from a C grade the previous year. The primary school's D grade was unchanged.

LISA Academy's three schools in Little Rock earned two C's and a B. Its Sherwood campuses had two A's and a B.

LISA Academy began its operations in 2004 in Little Rock and has since expanded into Sherwood -- with three schools in two buildings -- and most recently into Springdale, where it acquired the former Ozark Montessori charter school.

The proposed amendments call for LISA Academy to lease the West Markham Street campus from KLS Leasing LLC, which is an arm of the Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville, at a cost of 12% of the school's per-student revenue.

LISA Academy would not try to retain Little Rock Preparatory Academy's primary school, which is made up of several multilevel buildings that were previously home to the long-closed Cathedral School at 1616 S. Spring St., on the grounds of the downtown Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

"They are older buildings, and the kids have to cross the street for the cafeteria and the gym, and the playground is a block or two down the street," Baroni said. "We were hesitant to use that as an elementary campus because it is just not the same quality as our other elementary buildings. We didn't want to do that. We felt it would be a disservice to those students."

Instead, LISA Academy will offer transportation for children at the downtown school to go to the LISA elementary school in west Little Rock.

"This will be our first step into providing transportation, and if it is successful, then we might look at doing some more if there is a demand," Baroni said.

As for LISA Academy's request for an increase in the system's enrollment cap by 432, Baroni said that is the enrollment cap for Little Rock Preparatory. While Little Rock Preparatory's actual enrollment is about 250, Baroni said there is some expectation that the number will move closer to the maximum during the school year so that students will be able to become part of the LISA system in the coming year.

The proposal calls for LISA Academy to provide seats to Little Rock Preparatory Academy students and to offer jobs to Preparatory Academy faculty before holding the annual spring lottery to fill vacant student seats for the coming school year.

Metro on 10/15/2019