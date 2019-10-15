Sheriff's office investigator hired as central Arkansas police chief

The Lonoke County sheriff's department logo is shown in this 2004 file photo.

A commander with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office will become the city of Lonoke’s police chief early next year, authorities said.

Lt. Matt Edwards, commander of the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division, will become the chief of the Lonoke Police Department on Jan. 6, 2020, according to a statement by Sheriff John Staley.

The previous chief, Randy Mauk, retired at the end of September and Capt. Steven Holt has been serving as the department’s interim leader.

Edwards, who has also served as a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, is currently finishing his training at the FBI National Academy, the sheriff’s office said.

“As sheriff, it truly is an honor and makes you proud to see leaders from your administration become [chief] and take other leadership roles.”

Holt said Mauk had been chief for roughly two years but had put in a total of 24 years of service, and that he’d learned much serving alongside him.

“[Mauk is] just going to move onto the next chapter,” he said. “He will be missed.”