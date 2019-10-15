Court to hear sides on states' bid to pursue faked U.S. documents

Donaldo Morales, left, and his wife Isleen Gimenez Morales, right, pose for a photograph at an attorney's office in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

WICHITA, Kan. -- Donaldo Morales caught a break when federal prosecutors declined to charge him after he was arrested for using a fake Social Security card so he could work at a Kansas restaurant. But the break was short-lived. Kansas authorities stepped in and obtained a state conviction that could lead to Morales's deportation.

A state appellate court overturned the conviction, but Kansas appealed. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether states can prosecute migrants like Morales who use other people's Social Security numbers to get a job.

Morales, who plans to attend the arguments with his wife and a son, said he has been having nightmares about being deported. His greatest fear is leaving behind his wife and children if the Supreme Court reinstates his state convictions -- felonies that could trigger deportation proceedings.

"What I did was to earn money honestly in a job to support my family," the 51-year-old Guatemalan migrant told The Associated Press in Spanish.

The case before the nation's highest court arises from three prosecutions in Johnson County, a largely suburban area outside Kansas City, Mo., where the district attorney has aggressively pursued migrants under the Kansas identity theft and false-information statutes.

The Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions of Morales as well as Mexican migrants Ramiro Garcia and Guadalupe Ochoa-Lara after concluding the state was seeking to punish migrants who used fake IDs to obtain jobs. It ruled that the federal government has exclusive authority to determine whether a migrant is authorized to work in the United States. Kansas then appealed.

President Donald Trump's administration has filed a brief supporting Kansas, arguing that federal law does not prohibit the prosecution of migrants for violating identity theft laws and contending that protection against fraud is among the oldest state powers.

That approach marks a shift from that of President Barack Obama's administration. When Arizona tried to use identity theft laws to prosecute noncitizens for working illegally, the Justice Department under Obama argued that only the federal government has such authority.

Rekha Sharma-Crawford, an attorney representing the migrants, said in an email that immigration officials are having the state do its bidding by using routine encounters with noncitizens to "strong arm businesses" to turn over personnel files.

"This has a chilling effect for local businesses, spreads deep mistrust for law enforcement in migrant communities and also destroys families who are an integral part of the societal fabric," Sharma-Crawford said.

Kansas contends the state's Supreme Court ruling would frustrate its own efforts to combat identity theft. The state law generally criminalizes the use of any personal identifying information belonging to another person to obtain any "benefit" fraudulently, regardless of immigration status or work authorization.

Twelve states -- Indiana, Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Maine, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia -- have filed a brief backing Kansas, arguing a ruling against the state would hamper their interest in protecting their citizens.

