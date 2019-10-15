• Leonardo Urena, 51, of Napa, Calif., who said he grows pumpkins as a hobby, won $15,000 and first place at the 46th annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh Off, setting a record for the largest grown in California when his pumpkin weighed in at 2,175 pounds.

• Irene Mesa de Marulanda, 81, arrested at the airport near Medellin, Colombia, after 6.6 pounds of cocaine was discovered stashed in the metal tubing of her wheelchair as she tried to board a flight to Spain, told police that she was unaware of the hidden drugs, authorities said.

• Aisha Radoncic, 17, of Orangeburg, N.Y., was seriously hurt when the Porsche SUV she was driving in the community of Pearl River plummeted off a highway overpass and onto train tracks where it burst into flames, killing two teenagers, police said.

• Jill Ann Stahon, 53, of Oviedo, Fla., who was getting a massage when she told deputies that she had heard "a loud crash" as she made a U-turn while driving to the chiropractor's office, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after another driver said she hit his pickup and then drove off.

• Javon Johnson, 33, accused of shooting and wounding a toddler riding in a vehicle that passed a line of traffic stopped at a red light, faces attempted murder and other charges in the incident, which Baltimore police described as "an act of road rage."

• Damion Chavez, 19, charged with robbery and first-degree murder in the slaying of a 28-year-old man in Fort Dodge, Iowa, was arrested after being spotted by a passing sheriff's deputy on an interstate in Lowndes County, Ga.

• Miguel Cano, 17, who prosecutors said was 13 when he stabbed and killed his mother at their home in Simpsonville, S.C., in 2015, was to be tried as an adult but took a plea deal to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 23 years in an adult prison.

• Cody Dixon, 34, of Abilene, Texas, who told investigators that God told him to kill his girlfriend and their infant daughter, was arrested on capital-murder charges after the bodies were found dumped outside the front gate of a ranch, deputies said.

• Allen Hadley, a fire district chief, and fire Capt. Kevin Lloyd, both with young daughters of their own, left the scene of a car crash in Clearfield, Utah, with purple manicures after soothing an upset girl by letting her paint their nails while medics evaluated her mother.

