Inmate at Arkansas jail sentenced to 3 years in attack of deputy

An Arkansas woman originally arrested on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct was sentenced to three years in prison Monday after she reportedly attacked a female Garland County sheriff's deputy at the jail earlier this year.

Charlotte Lynn Simmons, 41, who has remained in custody since her original arrest March 20, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to a felony count of second-degree battery, punishable by up to six years in prison, and was sentenced to three years in prison with costs expunged for time served.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on March 26, around 11:15 p.m., sheriff's Deputy Karinthia York was working at the Garland County jail when she opened cell A-115, occupied by Simmons.

As soon as she opened the door, Simmons punched York in the left side of her face and then grabbed her by the hair. The two women fell to the floor of the cell as York defended herself.

Deputy Melissa Stringer arrived to assist and was able to subdue Simmons and restrain her.

York reportedly suffered a contusion to her left eye, scratches to her face and the loss of hair from the right side of her head. The entire incident was captured on video, the affidavit states.

Simmons was charged that same day with the felony battery charge and a $2,500 bond was added to her original misdemeanor bond. She had pleaded innocent to the charge on June 3 and was set to stand trial Dec. 5.

At her original arraignment on the disorderly conduct charge on March 22 in Garland County District Court, Simmons reportedly had to be removed from the courtroom due to her behavior and the case was reset for March 25. She then refused to appear or to submit to a mental evaluation so her arraignment was reset again until March 27.

On May 13, Simmons pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and was given credit for time already served which was more than 30 days.