Man arrested in Arkansas after reportedly impersonating law enforcement

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An man was arrested last week in Crawford County after reportedly impersonating a member of law enforcement, authorities said.

Richard Mccorkle faces one count of criminal impersonation and one count of possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Mccorkle told police he told women he was a member of law enforcement to “impress” them, the affidavit states.

Crawford County sheriff's office Chief Jim Damante said Mccorkle tried to gain their trust and showed them a gun with a Little Rock badge etched into it to do so.

A woman working in a store Mccorkle visited called the sheriff’s office to report him.

Damante said Mccorkle is a felon and therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Mccorkle was booked into jail Oct. 10 and was released Monday on $15,000 bond, Damante said.