Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested in Arkansas after reportedly impersonating law enforcement

by Nyssa Kruse, Josh Snyder | Today at 4:53 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An man was arrested last week in Crawford County after reportedly impersonating a member of law enforcement, authorities said.

Richard Mccorkle faces one count of criminal impersonation and one count of possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Mccorkle told police he told women he was a member of law enforcement to “impress” them, the affidavit states.

Crawford County sheriff's office Chief Jim Damante said Mccorkle tried to gain their trust and showed them a gun with a Little Rock badge etched into it to do so.

A woman working in a store Mccorkle visited called the sheriff’s office to report him.

Damante said Mccorkle is a felon and therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Mccorkle was booked into jail Oct. 10 and was released Monday on $15,000 bond, Damante said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT