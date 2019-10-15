• Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo split the Booker Prize on Monday, after the judging panel ripped up the rulebook and refused to name one winner for the prestigious fiction trophy. Chairman Peter Florence said the five judges simply couldn't choose between Atwood's dystopian thriller The Testaments and Evaristo's kaleidoscope of black women's stories, Girl, Woman, Other. Partly inspired by the environmental protesters of Extinction Rebellion, who were demonstrating near the prize ceremony's venue in London's financial district, Florence said the judges refused to back down when told the rules prohibit more than one winner. "Our consensus was that it was our decision to flout the rules," he said. "I think laws are inviolable and rules are adaptable to the circumstance." Prize organizers didn't see it that way. The decision means Atwood and Evaristo will split the $63,000 Booker Prize purse. Atwood, 79, who won the Booker in 2000 for The Blind Assassin, had been the favorite to win the trophy for a second time with her follow-up to The Handmaid's Tale. She is the oldest-ever Booker winner. Evaristo, 60, who is of Anglo-Nigerian heritage, is the first black woman to take the trophy.

• Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Monday on a five-day visit. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accorded a red-carpet reception on their arrival at the airport, then were escorted to a hotel. The British royal family said the visit encompasses "the modern leafy capital Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West." It's "the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations," according to a statement released ahead of the visit, which also said while the Duke and Duchess's program will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, "it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today -- a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation." Britain ended its colonial rule over the Indian subcontinent in 1947 and divided it into two nations, India and Pakistan. This sparked widespread and enduring unrest that killed up to 1 million people.

Photo by AP

Margaret Atwood

Photo by AP

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate

