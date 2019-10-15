New meteorologist to join Little Rock TV station

A meteorologist from Mississippi will join KTHV as the station launches a new morning show later this month.
Adam Bowles will appear weekday mornings on Wake Up Central, according to a news release.
His on-air debut for the station will be in November.
Originally from Mississippi, Bowles comes to Little Rock from New Orleans, where he was a meteorologist and reporter, according to the release. He also previously worked in Bakersfield, Calif.
On Wake Up Central, Bowles will join anchors Laura Monteverdi, Amanda Jaeger and Rob Evans.
