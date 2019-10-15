NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

A rise in the lake level may mean a change in tactics for catching black bass.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said spinner baits or buzz baits should be good to use in the higher water. Try plastic worms or jig and pigs.

Catfish are biting well on all catfish baits. Jug fishing works best. Bait up with small sunfish to catch flatheads. Go with liver, nighcrawlers or stink bait for channel catfish.

Crappie fishing is tough. Fish 10 to 25 feet deep with minnows or jigs in the shade of docks or around brush. Trolling crank baits is another way to catch crappie.

Striped bass fishing is best on the north end of the lake. Try trolling a deep-diving crank bait with lead-core line to get the lure down 30 to 40 feet.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said trout fishing is good with Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm.

Midges or nymphs are the best flies. Try fly fishing with a 125th-ounce jig in brown or olive. Small spoons or small jigs are the top lures.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms. Anglers can catch crappie or catfish with nightcrawlers off the public fishing dock.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office recommends using chatter baits in shallow water for black bass. Try crickets or worms for bluegill.

Elk River, Big Sugar Creek

Big Elk Camp and Canoe recommends using tube baits, plastic worms or Whopper Ploppers for black bass.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports black bass are biting crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or chatter baits at all Bella Vista lakes. The edges of grass beds are good places to fish.

All types of catfish baits are working for catfish.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with soft-plastic lures on all areas of the lake. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said the water at Lake Eucha may still be muddy. Try spinner baits, crank baits or plastic worms for black bass.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting well early on Ned rigs, plastic worms, tube baits or jig and pigs five feet deep. Fish 10 to 20 feet deep after sunrise. Points with a gravel and rock mix are good spots to fish.

Try top-water lures at dawn in the backs of creek arms.

