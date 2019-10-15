Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Rams put two on IR

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib and left guard Joe Noteboom are headed to injured reserve. Talib, who did not play in the Rams' 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of bruised ribs, is expected to return later this season, Coach Sean McVay said. Noteboom suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in the first quarter against the 49ers and will miss the rest of the season. Talib has 14 tackles in five games this season, but has yet to intercept a pass. Talib is in his second season with the Rams and has formed an effective cornerback tandem with Marcus Peters.

Bears put Long on shelf

The Chicago Bears placed guard Kyle Long on injured reserve because of a hip injury and promoted defensive end Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad. Long has been plagued by the hip injury since early in the season. He was listed on the injury report for the Sept. 23 Bears' victory over Washington, and he was held out of the Sept. 29 victory over Minnesota before playing Oct. 6 against Oakland in London. It's the fourth consecutive year Long has gone on injured reserve. Last year he returned after eight weeks. Long's backup is guard Ted Larsen, who missed the Oakland game with a knee injury. Anderson has one tackle and played in two games this season before going back down to the practice squad. Bears Coach Matt Nagy said Monday in a radio interview that defensive end Akiem Hicks would miss time because of an arm injury suffered against Oakland.

Eagles cut LB Brown

Zach Brown called Kirk Cousins the "weakest part" of the Minnesota Vikings' offense last week. Now Brown is no longer a part of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense. The Eagles announced Monday that they were releasing Brown, a day after he declined to discuss his ill-fated trash talk after a 38-20 loss at Minnesota. Cousins made a strong contribution to his team's win, strafing Philly to the tune of 333 yards and 4 touchdowns with 1 interception. "Cousins, I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball," Brown said then, according to ESPN. "For me, that's probably the weakest part of their offense is him. Everything else is good. They've got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They have real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands." Brown claimed Friday that he had insight into the quarterback's tendencies from the 2017 season, when they were teammates with the Washington Redskins. The Eagles did not specify whether Brown's comments were the cause of, or played any role in, his release. A spokesman for the team did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Boston College loses QB

Boston College junior quarterback Anthony Brown will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. Coach Steve Addazio made the announcement Monday during his weekly news conference. Addazio said Brown will have surgery within the next few days. The injury is not expected to be career-ending. Brown was injured in the second quarter of the Eagles' 41-39 loss to Louisville on Oct. 5. In six games this season, he had 1,250 yards passing, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Dennis Grosel, who replaced Brown during the Louisville game and threw for three touchdowns, is expected to start when Boston College (3-3) hosts North Carolina State on Saturday. This is the second season-ending injury Brown has suffered during his career. He was the starter in 2017 when he suffered a knee injury that kept him out the rest of the year.

Season to open in Ireland

Nebraska will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle. Athletic Directors Bill Moos of Nebraska and Josh Whitman of Illinois announced the game Monday. It's set for Aug. 28, 2021, at 51,700-seat Aviva Stadium. Illinois is the designated home team. Navy and Notre Dame will meet in Dublin next season. The game in Dublin will be Nebraska's first outside of the United States since the Huskers beat Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo. The teams will travel to Dublin the week of the game to practice, tour the city and acclimate to the time difference.

BASKETBALL

No bad damage for Davis

An MRI exam on Anthony Davis' sprained right thumb Monday revealed no serious damage, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Davis was injured during the first half of the Lakers' exhibition game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in Shenzhen, China, while trying to block a shot. He had it wrapped in black tape and returned to the court. He finished the game with six points on 2-for-7 shooting, 2 rebounds and a steal in 12 minutes.

GOLF

Men, women to battle

Men and women will compete against each other next year in Sweden in a new European Tour and Ladies European Tour event hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam. The two tours announced the Scandinavian Mixed on Monday, minus details on how the course at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm will be set up or how the 78 men and 78 women will be paired during the 72-hole event. It's the second time Europe has staged an event in which men and women compete for the same trophy. The Jordan Mixed Open in April featured players from Europe's 50-and-older Staysure Tour, the developmental Challenge Tour and the Ladies European Tour. The Scandinavian Mixed will be held June 11-14, one week before the U.S. Open in New York.

Photo by KANGR

Aqib Talib

Photo by KANGR

Kyle Long

Sports on 10/15/2019