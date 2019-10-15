Online threats rising as president declares treason

Threats escalate against Rep. Adam Schiff as the president evokes treason and his followers invoke violence. Schiff is shown Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary

WASHINGTON -- Hours after President Donald Trump mused online about whether the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment inquiry should be "arrested for treason," a 53-year-old mother of four in Wisconsin retweeted Trump's post to her few hundred followers and added her own take.

"Shifty Shiff needs to be hung," wrote Jean Spanbauer, a onetime supporter of former President Barack Obama, in all capital letters. She had adopted Trump's epithet for Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., slightly misspelling his name.

"As you can see, my tweets are pretty passionate," Spanbauer, who uses a different name online, said in an interview, adding that she doesn't specifically wish anyone physical harm. "It hits very close to home for me. What the Democrats are doing to our president, to the office and to the people of this country is disgusting."

As Trump and his allies have aimed increasingly caustic language at Schiff in recent days, the attacks have been echoed by supporters on social media who often take the message a step further -- invoking physical violence against one of the most prominent Democrats overseeing the inquiry that now threatens Trump's presidency.

The chain reaction represents a new test of the power of weaponized language to inspire physical violence. Over the summer, Trump faced criticism for employing anti-immigrant rhetoric that was parroted by the man accused of fatally shooting 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso in August.

What many of the violent, anti-Schiff messages have in common is the inspiration they appear to draw from the president's words, or from the words of his associates and allies in Congress and conservative media.

A tweet from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, arguing that Schiff should be "suspended" was reposted by a user with nearly 43,000 followers who envisioned the congressman's public hanging in a football stadium. The post remained live as of Monday night.

A tweet from Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., describing Schiff as a "proven liar" who should be "held accountable" was reposted by a user with more than 4,000 followers and a longing for the "good old days when traitors like Schiff would be hanged by the neck until dead." It also remained live.

Neither the White House nor Giuliani responded to requests for comment. But a spokeswoman for Scalise defended his rhetoric, saying the Louisiana congressman -- among the victims of a shooting at congressional baseball practice in 2017 -- knows firsthand the consequences of extreme language.

"As someone who was targeted by a leftist motivated by violent rhetoric towards Republicans, Whip Scalise is well aware of the dangers of that kind of rhetoric," said Lauren Fine, the spokeswoman. "Adam Schiff has a detailed history of using irresponsible, false and accusatory rhetoric throughout Trump's presidency, which is what this tweet simply documents in Schiff's own words."

A spokeswoman for Schiff said the security of the congressman and his staff is "always a top priority," declining to go into more detail about specific threats. A spokeswoman for the Capitol Police said authorities consult with individual congressional offices on "security-related matters" but declined to discuss precautions around the high-stakes impeachment inquiry.

Violent language also reached beyond Twitter, echoing on platforms such as Facebook and 4chan, a sprawling online space where hate speech and violent threats are routine. A link to an article about Trump's accusation of treason against Schiff appearing on a Facebook page called "USA Patriots for Donald Trump," which boasts nearly 2 million followers, drew a slew of comments about the congressman being hanged.

Analysts say the pattern resulting in the violent rhetoric targeting Schiff makes evident the radicalizing effect of social media, which Trump uses to convey his messages.

"Whole online communities are forming around these sentiments, like MAGA," said Amarnath Amarasingam, an expert on political violence and an assistant professor at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. He referred to Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

"The online social movement of Trump supporters is very real, and a cohort of that movement has come out and said they're ready to take up arms when needed. This is something a few of us have been worried about for some time," Amarasingam said.

Some Trump critics have also used sharp language online, including accusing the president of treason and noting the maximum penalty.

"It's treason, pure and simple, and the penalty for treason under the U.S. code is death," former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who is challenging Trump for the Republican nomination, said last month on MSNBC of Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president. The comment was tweeted by a reporter, and retweeted by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., who was shot in the head in a 2011 assassination attempt, said the responsibility of politicians to "seek the truth" and "treat their fellow Americans with respect" was heightened "in charged times."

A Section on 10/15/2019