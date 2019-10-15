PB police deem man's death homicide

Pine Bluff police are investigating the death of a man found inside an apartment Monday as a homicide.

Officers responded around 12:20 p.m. Monday to 2202 W. 10th Ave. in reference to a medical call and found Richard Ratliff, 69, of Pine Bluff suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Ratliff was pronounced dead later.

No other information about the homicide was released.

The death marks the city's 26th homicide of the year.

Police are asking anyone with information about the death to contact the department by telephone or through Facebook.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.

Metro on 10/15/2019