Police: Little Rock woman breaks into man's home, threatens him with knife

A Little Rock woman was arrested Monday after she broke into a man's home and brandished a knife at him, authorities said.

Cheryl Nelson, 59, faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, residential burglary, violation of a protective order, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded around 7 a.m. Monday to a residence of Apperson Street and found Nelson outside with a metal pipe in her hand, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. She threw it away and told police she wanted her “blue bag” from the home, officers wrote.

The man who lives at the residence told investigators he arrived home around 6:30 a.m. and found a glass door broken.

He entered the house a different way, he told police, and then Nelson came at him with a large butcher’s knife raised above her head, the report said. According to police, officers found a knife outside the residence in the grass and arrested Nelson.

A protective order for the victim was in effect, and Nelson was wanted on a separate warrant for failure to appear, authorities said.

Police also found cocaine and three glass pipes in her property, according to the report.

Nelson previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a 2018 case involving the same man, court records show.