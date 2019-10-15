Pulaski County circuit judge announces Supreme Court candidacy

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch formally launched his bid for the Arkansas Supreme Court with a campaign video posted over the weekend.

Welch had spent several weeks mulling whether to run for the high court's Position 4, which is now held by Justice Josephine "Jo" Hart.

After forming an exploratory committee in August, Welch said his decision would largely depend on whether Hart seeks to retire or run for re-election. Hart, however, has been silent on her intentions.

"Six weeks ago I formed an exploratory committee to see what folks might think about me running for the Supreme Court," Welch said in a statement. "The response around the state has been gratifying and it's been humbling."

Hart, 75, did not return a message left at her home on Monday. In mid-September, she told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette outside the Supreme Court chambers that she was "not ready to announce anything."

If she decided to run for another eight-year term, Hart would be required to forfeit her retirement benefits under a state law aimed at pushing older judges to step down. Welch, who is 69, has said he will not be affected by the law because his benefits are not due to vest until 2021.

Welch has served as a circuit judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit -- covering Pulaski and Perry counties -- since 2013.

Hart's Supreme Court position is the only spot on the high court up for election in 2020. Welch is the first candidate to formally announce for the seat.

In a phone conversation on Monday, Welch said he spoke to Hart after forming his exploratory committee. He had previously offered praise for the justice, who is noted for her frequent dissents on the seven-member court.

"She said she wasn't 100 percent sure, but to go ahead and file," Welch recalled.

The filing period for political and nonpartisan judicial offices is Nov. 4-12. The general election for nonpartisan offices will occur March 3, at the same time as the state's partisan primaries. If a runoff is needed, it will take place Nov. 3.

Welch said he would campaign on a message of collegiality and predictability in the court's decisions.

"I think I can work with all of them," he said of the other six justices -- three men and three women -- on the court.

Judicial candidates are largely restricted by Arkansas' judicial canons in what they can say about matters likely to appear before the court. As such, several recent races for the court have been largely defined by what outside groups say about the candidates, especially by those groups using negative TV ads.

Welch said the practice of political groups spending money from sources not reported in regular campaign finance reports -- known as dark money -- is a "blight on political campaigning and especially on judicial races."

Asked if he expected to be the target of such ads, Welch said it was not something he could predict. If an opponent was targeted by outside attack ads, Welch said he would "answer fiction with fact."

Welch has hired Linda Napper as a campaign consultant. Napper was a consultant for Justice Courtney Hudson's successful re-election effort last year. The chairman of his campaign is David Williams, a Little Rock attorney.

A justice makes $174,925 a year.

