Pulaski County tax deadline today

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:56 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - The Pulaski County administration building in downtown Little Rock is shown in this 2019 file photo. - Photo by Gavin Lesnick

The deadline to pay Pulaski County personal property and real estate taxes for 2018 is today.

The county treasurer's office will be open extended hours today, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in its downtown Little Rock office to assist people in making payments, according to the treasurer's website.

Additional payment locations can be found online at pulaskicountytreasurer.net.

Payments also can be made by telephone at 1-866-257-2055 (county code 60) and online at public.pulaskicountytreasurer.net.

All 2018 tax payments -- including credit card and eCheck payments -- that are received before midnight or postmarked by Oct. 15, 2019, will be applied without penalties, according to the website.

All treasurer's office locations will be closed to the public Wednesday and Thursday. The offices will reopen Friday.

Metro on 10/15/2019

Print Headline: Pulaski County tax deadline today

