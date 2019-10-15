MEN'S BASKETBALL

Grizzlies sign Hannahs

The Memphis Grizzlies signed former University of Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hannahs, a 6-4, 195-pound guard from Pulaski Academy, appeared in two games for the Grizzlies in the 2018-2019 season, averaging 4.0 points and 2.5 assists per game. He appeared in 49 games for the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League, averaging 14.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 92.6% from the free-throw line.

FOOTBALL

UCA'S Ray wins weekly award

University of Central Arkansas kicker Hayden Ray was named the Southland Conference special teams player of the week by the Southland Conference on Monday.

Ray made all four of his field-goal attempts and four extra points in the Bears' 40-31 victory over McNeese State on Saturday at Estes Stadium in Conway.

Ray connected on field goals of 34, 39, 25 and 39 yards, with the last two in the fourth quarter giving the Bears their final margin of victory. Ray's fourth extra point capped off Tyler Hudson's 19-yard touchdown reception with 2:46 left in the third quarter that gave the Bears the lead for good.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU leads at home

Arkansas State University leads after the first two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves shot a 555 (280-275). Oral Roberts is in second place at 568. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is in 11th at 605 (306-299).

Individually, Julien Sale of the Red Wolves leads with a 137 (72-65). His teammate Luka Naglic is tied for second at 139 (68-71). Jack Madden is tied for fourth at 140 (71-69). Zan Luka Stirn is tied for seventh at 142 (72-70), and Adam Tharp is in 11th place at 143 (69-74)

George Faulkner of UAPB is tied for 22nd at 147 (71-76).

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU leads own tournament

Arkansas State University is in first place after the first two rounds of the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves shot a 578 (294-284) and leads Southern Illinois by 12 strokes. Lipscomb is in third place with a 592. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is tied for seventh with a 603.

Individually, Grayson Gladden of ASU leads with a 141 (71-70). Her teammates Kiliey Rodriguez (73-70) and Madison Smith (74-69) are tied for fourth at 143. UALR's Thea Wakeford-Wesmann is tied for ninth at 146 (73-73).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas' Podojil wins SEC award

Anna Podojil of the University of Arkansas was named offensive player of the week by the SEC after scoring four goals last week.

On Thursday, Podojil scored against LSU in the 41st minute as she helped Arkansas beat LSU 4-0.

Podojil followed that up with a hat trick against Mississippi State on Sunday as the Razorbacks won 6-1.

She is tied for the league lead with 10 goals and has recorded a point in 12 of Arkansas' 14 matches this season.

Sports on 10/15/2019