Thurmon to return to D-line

JONESBORO -- The Red Wolves' injury-riddled defensive line is expected to receive a huge boost Thursday night when Arkansas State University (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) hosts Louisiana-Lafayette (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Centennial Bank Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

ASU Coach Blake Anderson said in his news conference Monday that senior defensive tackle Kevin Thurmon, who's missed two consecutive games with a broken hand, is expected to start against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Thurmon will wear a hefty protective cast on his surgically repaired hand. Thurmon already has tested it out during practice, and he has not experienced any discomfort, Anderson said.

"Obviously, there's some things he can't do with it. He's not gonna be able to grasp with it, and so there's gonna be some times that he's in a position to use that like he has in the past, and he's not gonna be able to," Anderson said. "But in terms of punts and just being explosive, he's already shown that in practice, and we've done a good job of keeping his cardio up."

Getting Thurmon back is a relief for an ASU defensive line that's without junior nose tackle Forrest Merrill for the rest of the season with a torn bicep, and recently lost two more reserve defensive tackles to season-ending injuries. Anderson believes Thurmon will make an impact, although his rep count may be limited.

"We're gonna try to put him in a position to be at his best and be as comfortable as possible," Anderson said.

More injuries

Anderson also said Monday that a pair of backup defensive tackles are done for the year.

Senior Tony Adams broke his foot in practice during a drill a few days ago, requiring season-ending surgery. Sophomore Hunter Moreton also will require season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered during ASU's 52-38 loss at Georgia State on Oct. 5.

Adams had been one of the primary players filling in at Merrill's spot. Senior Javier Carbonell and junior Tukua Ahoia are listed at the nose tackle spot on ASU's depth chart this week. Thurmon should be back at the other tackle spot, with relief coming from sophomore Terry Hampton and junior Sosaia Tuitavake.

Jackson back

Senior defensive back Darreon Jackson has rejoined the Red Wolves and is expected to start at nickel this week, Anderson said Monday.

"Been good to have him back. Big smile and all," Anderson said. "He'll be the starting nickel like he has been all but one game."

Jackson had been away from the team recently dealing with "off-the-field issues," according to Anderson. Jackson did not travel for the Georgia State game on Oct. 5.

ASU defensive coordinator David Duggan said Monday that having Jackson back is "big."

"He's a good football player," Duggan said. "He makes plays, and he's got a high football IQ. He's got a great feel for the game."

Facing ULL

With Louisiana-Lafayette coming to town Thursday, it's a showdown of the teams picked to finish first and second in the Sun Belt West division in a preseason coaches poll. The Ragin' Cajuns were picked first.

At the moment, ASU and Louisiana-Lafayette are tied for second in the West, along with Texas State. Louisiana-Monroe is in first at 2-0.

Anderson spoke Monday about how playing the Ragin' Cajuns has been as close as it gets to a rivalry for ASU in recent years. Louisiana-Lafayette leads the series 10-7 since the two schools have been in the Sun Belt.

Last October, a 47-43 victory over ASU in Lafayette propelled the Ragin' Cajuns to the Sun Belt title game. Both teams finished 5-3 in league play and tied for first in the West, but Louisiana-Lafayette held the head-to-head tiebreaker.

"We don't have the perfect scenario where we have a proximity rivalry, so this one's been pretty fun because of the competitive nature of it. You can kind of throw the records out the window," Anderson said. "With the exception of just a couple games in past history, they come down to the wire. It'll be fun."

