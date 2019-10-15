Trip to Fayetteville increases interest

Highly regarded small forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton wanted to achieve several things on his official visit to the University of Arkansas over the weekend, and it appears mission accomplished.

Ambrose-Hylton -- who's an ESPN four-star recruit, No. 14 small forward and the No. 58 overall recruit for the 2020 class -- has been impressed with Coach Eric Musselman and his staff's NBA background.

Highlights of Keon Ambrose-Hylton www.arkansasonline.com/1015ambrose/

He also learned about Arkansas' detailed plans for him.

"I'm definitely buying into it because they had a lot of slides, a lot of numbers, a lot of facts about how I can improve my game," Ambrose-Hylton said.

His mother, Michelle, also was impressed about the Razorbacks' plans for her son on and off the court.

"She loved how in-depth the presentations were in talking about my future and my NBA potential and preparation," he said. "So seeing that my mom enjoyed and believed in Arkansas and believed in the Hogs."

Ambrose-Hylton, 6-8, 196 pounds, of The International Sports Academy in Willoughby, Ohio, narrowed his list of more than 25 scholarship offers down to Arkansas, Dayton, Alabama, North Carolina State and Southern California on Sept. 21.

He and his mother saw a community that showed strong support for the Razorbacks.

"I went to a restaurant, and the entire restaurant started doing the chant for the Razorbacks," Ambrose-Hylton said. "I could tell how passionate the fans were, old age, young age or middle age. All ages loved the Hogs, and all want to go there."

Ambrose-Hylton officially visited Dayton and North Carolina State prior to coming to Fayetteville. He plans to visit Southern Cal this weekend, and Alabama on Oct. 25-27. He wants to make a decision in November.

Musselman hosted him and his mother for dinner at his home Saturday evening. Ambrose-Hylton said the evening made him feel like he could become a Hog.

"Definitely when I was at Coach Musselman's house, and I was hanging with the players," he said. "At first when I was with the players, it was kind of awkward, but once I was with the players and talking basketball and talking about life, it felt comfortable. Laughing and making jokes and talking to everyone and not feel shy at all."

Musselman and his staff's idea of re-creating famous NBA photos with visiting prospects has been a hit. Ambrose-Hylton said Musselman and the staff re-created former Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard's fade-away bucket at the buzzer in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Philadelphia. The Raptors eventually won the NBA title.

Ambrose-Hylton credits his mother for the idea of him on the re-creation of Leonard's shot.

"Coach Musselman asked me what shot I should do when we were having lunch, and my mom said, 'Oh, how about the NBA shot when Kawhi shot the shot when he was bending down,' " Ambrose- Hylton said. "So we went on Google and found the photo. The staff members set it all up and told me where to stand. It was a fun process."

The visit helped Arkansas' efforts to land him.

"Before I want to Arkansas, I definitely had them as a contender because I know how Coach Musselman is known for putting guys into the NBA," Ambrose-Hylton said. "He knows the process because he was an NBA coach who coached NBA teams, D-league teams, college teams and overseas teams, so he knows the full process of getting players to the next level. So even before I went to Arkansas, I had a mindset I could definitely come here, and now that I've been, it's gone higher."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

Sports on 10/15/2019