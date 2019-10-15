UA fans need some questions answered

Not to blow any sunshine, because they were both losses, but the University of Arkansas Razorbacks who played Texas A&M and Kentucky would have beaten San Jose State.

So there is a little bit of improvement, but not enough to keep fans from asking questions.

Call it questioning the play calling or whatever sounds good, but there are things happening in the games that are frustrating the fans who are sick of losing.

Fans who deserve better.

Frustration comes when the Razorbacks have first and goal from the 9 and settle for a 28-yard field goal. Despite the fact that Rakeem Boyd had six carries for 108 yards -- if you take out his 74-yard run, he was still averaging nearly 7 yards per carry -- a run wasn't called.

The series went incomplete, incomplete, complete for minus-1 yard.

Or after Kentucky scored to pull within 13-7 with 55 seconds to go in the first half, the Hogs didn't even try to score. They threw a 6-yard pass, managed a 2-yard run and let the clock run out.

That's not hammer-down football.

Neither is running a quarterback dive on third and 1 out of the Shotgun formation.

In the third quarter, the Razorbacks went three and out on consecutive possessions. Prior to the second punt, back-to-back false starts helped the Wildcats start at the Arkansas 48.

It took them six plays to cover the distance for a touchdown.

In no way is this intended to put the blame solely on Nick Starkel, but after two second-half possessions, he was 0-of-4 passing in the third quarter and 7 of 19 in the game for 41 yards.

What took so long to insert Ben Hicks at quarterback?

If the announcers on TV could see Starkel wasn't planting his feet correctly when he threw, why didn't someone on the sideline notice and correct it?

Starkel has an NFL arm, but he needs coaching and teaching.

Judging from social media and a ton of emails, those are just a few of the things on offense that concern fans.

The defense gave out in the fourth quarter after being on the field for 10:19 of the third quarter.

By then, Lynn Bowden -- a receiver turned quarterback (he was a quarterback in high school three years earlier) -- had run for 101 yards and a touchdown. He had passed 10 times, completing 7 for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Asim Rose had 61 yards rushing.

Before the final quarter, Kentucky had rushed 41 times and passed 11.

Everyone in Kroger Stadium and watching on TV knew the chances were pretty good the Wildcats were going to run the ball.

The Razorbacks crowded the line and still couldn't stop the Wildcats.

There was very little containment and a ton of missed tackles. That is a bad combination.

The most frustrating thing for Razorbacks Nation was that Saturday was a winnable game on the road. What a boost that would have been for the entire program and its fans.

Instead, it was the 14th consecutive SEC loss.

Since Arkansas joined the Southwest Conference in 1914, no Razorback coach has lost every conference game during his first two years.

Admittedly, Chad Morris took over a program in dire need of more talent at almost every position.

No doubt he was shocked at the lack of speed, conditioning and attitudes when he arrived.

No doubt he needs a couple of more seasons to have the players needed to compete in every game.

No doubt he won't catch Alabama, LSU or Auburn anytime soon, if ever. Their head start is huge.

No doubt the Razorbacks are improving, but the fans are ready for more play-making and less questions.

Sports on 10/15/2019