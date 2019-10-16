RECIPES: Awash with squash

Butternut Squash Soup With Red Chile and Popcorn Photo by Jeff Gammons

Pumpkins and winter squash are quintessential symbols of autumn — harbingers of cooler weather and festive holidays.

They're also deliciously nutritious.

And because uncut pumpkins and winter squash do not need to be refrigerated, it's perfectly OK to use them as centerpieces or other festive decorations before cooking, as long as they remain indoors at a relatively consistent temperature.

When you do get ready to cook them, baking is the easiest way to prepare all types of winter squash and pumpkin. Scrub to remove any dirt or debris, cut it in half, remove the seeds and stringy membranes, and rub flesh with vegetable oil or melted butter and season with salt and pepper, and bake at 350 to 400 degrees until flesh is tender. Scoop flesh out and serve. This eliminates the arduous task of peeling. However, once cooked the skin of acorn, delicata and dumpling squash usually softens enough to enjoy eating.

With a little more prep work, winter squash and pumpkin can also be steamed, roasted, grilled or broiled.

While there are hundreds of varieties of squash, here is a guide to some of the more common types.

Top left: Orangetti, an orange-fleshed variety of spaghetti squash Top right: Acorn squash Bottom right: Butternut squash Bottom left: Tiger stripe pumpkin Democrat-Gazette photo illustration by Jeff Gammons

Acorn: Also called pepper squash, this small, green-skinned squash is shaped like an acorn. The yellow to orange flesh has a creamy texture and nutty flavor with hints of pepper.

Butternut: With a bulbous base and narrower top, this caramel-colored squash looks similar to a pear with a really long neck. It is a favorite for soups and the flavor is sweet and mild.

Carnival: These cream, orange and green squash look like a cross between a pumpkin and an acorn squash. The dense flesh is bright orange with notes of sweet potato and butternut squash.

Delicata: This smallish oblong squash has pale yellow to creamy colored skin with dark green and/or orange vertical stripes and is prized for its mild, creamy flesh and thin, edible skin.

Dumpling: This petite-pumpkin shaped squash is has pale yellow skin with dark green stripes along the valleys of its ridges. Its compact size and flat bottom make it ideal for stuffing and filling as individual servings. Its flavor is similar to a sweet potato.

Hubbard: This football-shaped squash ranges in color from dark green to bright orange and has light-colored, dry flesh with a mild flavor.

Pumpkin: Numerous varieties of pumpkin exist, but most stores carry only two -- large carving pumpkins and smaller baking (sugar or pie) pumpkins in colors that range from white and pale ghostly gray to classic orange. While both types are edible, the larger pumpkins tend to have bland, watery flesh and are not well-suited for cooking.

Spaghetti: This oblong yellow or orange squash has mild-flavored flesh that cooks into spaghetti-like strings.

Tiger Stripe pumpkin: This squatty pumpkin-shaped squash has a sweet, nutty flavor similar to delicata and dumpling squash. The cream and orange or green striped skin is edible but can be on the tough side depending on the cooking method. It is also suitable for stuffing or filling for individual servings.

Turban: This large multicolored squash looks more like an upside-down mushroom to us than a turban. The flesh has a deep yellow to orange color with a pronounced sweet and slightly nutty flavor.

With the exception of spaghetti squash, winter squash and cooking pumpkins can be used interchangeably with only slight flavor variations.

Acorn Squash is delicious sprinkled with brown sugar and baked before getting stuffed with wild rice, almonds and cranberries. Photo by Jeff Gammons

Wild Rice and Havarti-Stuffed Acorn Squash

2 acorn squash, halved through the stem and seeded

3 tablespoons salted butter, melted, divided use

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Salt and ground black pepper

Stuffing:

½ cup uncooked wild rice or long grain and wild rice blend (from a 4-ounce package)

¼ pound ground beef or turkey, optional

½ canned chipotle pepper in adobo, chopped or to taste

½ cup PLUS 2 tablespoons chopped roasted pistachios or slivered almonds, divided use

½ cup dried cranberries

1 ½ cups shredded Havarti cheese, divided use

½ cup fresh bread crumbs

2 tablespoons finely chopped roasted pistachios or slivered almonds

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Brush the cut sides of the squash with 1 tablespoon of the melted butter and sprinkle with the brown sugar and cinnamon. Season with salt and pepper. Place cut-side-up in a baking pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the flesh is fork-tender. Remove from oven (leave the oven on).

Meanwhile, cook rice according to package directions.

In a large skillet, brown ground beef or turkey. Drain. Add the cooked rice, the chipotle pepper, ½ cup nuts, the cranberries and half of the shredded Havarti. Season with salt and pepper.

In a separate bowl, stir together the remaining melted butter, the bread crumbs and remaining nuts.

Spoon the rice mixture into the roasted squash halves and top with the remaining shredded Havarti and then the bread crumb mixture. Return to the oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and bread crumbs are browned.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe inspired by Half Baked Harvest Cookbook by Tieghan Gerard

Chile and Brown Sugar Squash With Pears Photo by Jeff Gammons

Chile and Brown Sugar Squash With Pears

1 delicata, acorn or other edible-skinned winter squash

2 ripe, but firm pears, cored and cut into wedges

1 tablespoon vegetable oil or olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon chile powder (we used ancho chile)

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut the squash crosswise into ¼-to ½-inch thick wedges; remove seeds. In a large bowl, combine squash, pears, oil, salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Spread mixture evenly on the prepared baking sheet. Roast 20 minutes or until squash is just tender.

In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and chile powder. Sprinkle over squash and pears and bake 5 minutes more.

Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from Vegetables by the editors of Eating Well

Sesame-Miso Squash Photo by Jeff Gammons

Sesame-Miso Squash

1 small or ½ large winter squash (1 ½ to 2 pounds)

½ tablespoon sesame oil

½ tablespoon vegetable oil

2 to 5 tablespoons white miso paste

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons very soft butter

½ teaspoon rice vinegar

Green onion tops, optional garnish

Sesame seeds, optional garnish

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unless using acorn, delicata or dumpling squash, peel squash using a sharp knife. Cut squash in half, scoop out seeds and stringy membrane. Cut flesh into ½- to 1-inch thick pieces.

In a large bowl, combine squash and oils. Toss to coat. Arrange squash in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast 35 minutes or until squash is tender.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the miso paste, maple syrup, butter and vinegar. Mix well.

Remove squash from oven and brush or spread with miso mixture. Return squash to oven and bake 10 minutes more or until squash is deep brown and sticky. Garnish as desired with green onion tops and sesame seeds.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from Squash: 50 Tried & True Recipes by Julia Rutland

Butternut Squash Soup With Red Chile and Popcorn

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced OR 1 tablespoon garlic paste

4 cups cubed butternut squash

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Dash ground red pepper (cayenne), or to taste

4 cups vegetable or chicken stock, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons instant potato flakes, optional as needed

Freshly popped popcorn, for garnish

Red chile flakes (we used Aleppo)

In a large pot, heat vegetable oil and butter over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until shallot is tender and translucent. Add the cubed squash, salt, pepper, cinnamon and cayenne. Cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the stock and increase heat to high. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes or until the squash is completely tender.

Using an immersion blender or working carefully in a traditional blender, puree soup until smooth. If soup is too thick, thin with additional stock. If soup is too thin, stir in the instant potato flakes. Return soup to heat just until heated through. Serve in small bowls garnished with popcorn and red chile flakes.

Makes about 6 cups soup.

Recipe adapted from The Pretty Dish by Jessica Merchant

Spaghetti Squash "Macaroni" and Cheese

1 spaghetti squash, cut in half, seeds removed

Salt and ground black pepper

5 tablespoons butter PLUS more for greasing pan, divided use

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1 cup half-and-half

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded gruyere cheese

½ cup bread crumbs

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Season inside of squash with salt and pepper. Place squash cut-side down on prepared baking sheet. Bake until squash is tender, about 30 minutes.

In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Whisk in flour, salt and pepper. Whisking constantly, slowly pour in milk and half-and-half. Simmer 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to low and cook 10 minutes more, stirring frequently. Gradually stir in cheeses and cook, stirring frequently until cheese melts and sauce is smooth.

Using a fork, scrape flesh from squash, separating it into strands. Add flesh to cheese sauce and stir to coat.

Transfer mixture to a buttered baking dish.

Melt remaining tablespoon of butter and add bread crumbs, stirring until bread crumbs are well coated.

Sprinkle bread crumbs over squash mixture. Bake 20 minutes, or until bubbly and golden brown.

Makes 4 servings.

