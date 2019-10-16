Democrat challenging Womack raises nearly $63,000 in third quarter

Celeste Sarene Williams, the Bella Vista Democrat hoping to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers, raised $62,947 during the third quarter of the year, according to a campaign finance report filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission.

All of the money came from individuals, her campaign said. After disbursements of $33,897, Williams had $29,050 cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

Arkansas' 3rd congressional district includes most of Northwest Arkansas. It hasn't sent a Democrat to Congress in more than a half-century.

Williams, a nurse practitioner, entered the race in August. In a news release, the campaign emphasized its small-dollar donor support, noting that 294 of its 451 individual donors had contributed $50 or less.

Womack, a former Rogers mayor, reported contributions of $143,203 — $67,903 from individuals and $75,300 from political action committees. Accounting for disbursements of $62,370, the 3rd District congressman’s campaign was left with $1,272,590.