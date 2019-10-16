Montana school closes over bomb fears

HELENA, Mont. -- Authorities evacuated an elementary school in Montana's capital city on Tuesday after officials found what they thought was the remnants of a homemade bomb but that turned out to be a plastic bottle filled with nuts and bolts left in the schoolyard.

School officials made the discovery shortly before classes began at Rossiter Elementary School, said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

As authorities closed the school and searched the grounds for additional devices, about 490 students walked to a nearby location where they could be picked up by their parents.

An investigation found that the plastic bottle wrapped in black electrical tape was full of washers, nuts and bolts, along with a nonflammable unidentified liquid, Dutton said. There was no detonator attached to the bottle.

A homeless person found the bottle near a construction site and left it in the playground, he said. No threat had been made against the school, and there were no injuries or property damage.

Group urges nuke fallout area expansion

BOISE, Idaho -- Atmospheric nuclear weapons testing exposed more states and more people to radiation fallout and resulting cancers and other diseases than the federal government currently recognizes, a group representing Western governors said.

The Western Governors' Association on Friday sent letters to the U.S. Senate and U.S. House urging passage of proposed changes to a law involving "downwinders."

The U.S. between 1945 and 1992 conducted more than 1,000 nuclear weapons tests, nearly 200 in the atmosphere. Most were conducted in Western states or islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Legislation introduced earlier this year by U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, called the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act Amendments of 2019 would also include those who lived downwind of the 1945 Trinity Test in New Mexico's Tularosa Basin.

The measure would amend the 1990 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to add all of Nevada, Arizona and Utah, and include for the first time Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and the island territory of Guam. It would also increase the maximum payment to $150,000 for someone filing a claim.

Passed in 1990, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act was an alternative to litigation to ensure the federal government met its financial responsibilities to workers who became sick as a result of the radiation hazards of their jobs.

Nashville mayor revokes sanctuary order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The new mayor of Nashville is rescinding an executive order by his predecessor discouraging Tennessee's capital city from cooperating with immigration officials.

The Tennessean reported that Mayor John Cooper announced Monday that he's rolling back David Briley's action, saying it provides "insufficient clarity" for migrant families and government employees on how to respond to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests.

Briley's order last month also criticized a Tennessee law that allows the state to withhold funding from local governments if they adopt so-called sanctuary policies restricting compliance with federal immigration requests.

The state had given Nashville until Friday to address the order or risk losing grants totaling more than $1 million.

Cooper said he's now forming a task force to track Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests.

1st all-female spacewalk gets moved up

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA is moving up the first all-female spacewalk to this week because of a power system failure at the International Space Station.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will now venture out Thursday or Friday, instead of next Monday, to deal with the problem. It will be the first spacewalk by only women in more than a half-century of spacewalking.

A critical battery power controller failed over the weekend, prompting the change, NASA officials said Monday.

Last week, astronauts conducted two spacewalks to replace old batteries that make up the station's solar power network. They have three more spacewalks to go to finish the battery work.

Each of the new batteries needs a device to regulate the amount of charge going in and out. One of these charge regulators did not kick in Friday night, preventing one of the three newly installed batteries from working.

NASA originally planned an all-female spacewalk last spring but had to cancel it because of a shortage of readily available medium-size suits. Koch helped assemble an extra medium suit over the summer.

Since the first spacewalk in 1965, there have been 227 spacewalkers, only 14 of them women. Meir will be making her first spacewalk and will become No. 15.

Photo by AP/NASA

Astronauts Jessica Meir (left) and Christina Koch plan to venture out of the International Space Station this week in the first all-female spacewalk.

A Section on 10/16/2019