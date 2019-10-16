High school football

FRIDAY’S GAMES

All games begin at 7 p.m.

CLASS 7A

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant Conway at Fort Smith Northside Cabot at LR Central LR Catholic at North Little Rock

7A-WEST

Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West Bentonville at Fayetteville Van Buren at Rogers Heritage Rogers at Springdale

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

West Memphis at Jonesboro Marion at Mountain Home Searcy at Pine Bluff Jacksonville at Sylvan Hills

6A-WEST

Benton at El Dorado Sheridan at LR Hall Greenwood at Russellville Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

LR Christian at LR Parkview LR Fair at Maumelle Beebe at Pulaski Academy White Hall at Watson Chapel

5A-EAST

Wynne at Batesville Greene County Tech at Nettleton Forrest City at Paragould Blytheville at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview at De Queen Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside Texarkana at LR McClellan Hot Springs at Magnolia

5A-WEST

Alma at Clarksville Vilonia at Farmington Greenbrier at Harrison

Huntsville at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Shiloh Christian at Gentry Berryville at Gravette Green Forest at Lincoln Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge

2-4A

Heber Springs at Bald Knob Southside Batesville at Central Ark. Christian Lonoke at Mills Riverview at Stuttgart

3-4A

Brookland at Gosnell Cave City at Jonesboro Westside Rivercrest at Pocahontas Highland at Trumann

4-4A

Dover at Dardanelle Mena at Elkins Pottsville at Ozark Waldron at Subiaco Academy

7-4A

Arkadelphia at Benton Harmony Grove Bauxite at Fountain Lake Joe T. Robinson at Malvern Ashdown at Nashville

8-4A

Helena-West Helena at Hamburg Crossett at Monticello Dumas at Star City

DeWitt at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Lamar at Greenland Booneville at Mansfield Charleston at Paris Cedarville at West Fork

2-3A

Mountain View at Marshall Harding Academy at Melbourne Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud Clinton at Yellville-Summit

3-3A

Walnut Ridge at Corning Piggott at Hoxie Newport at Manila Harrisburg at Osceola

4-3A

Danville at Atkins Jessieville at Glen Rose Baptist Prep at Mayflower Two Rivers at Perryville

5-3A

Camden Harmony Grove at Centerpoint Smackover at Fouke Prescott at Genoa Central Bismarck at Horatio

6-3A

Barton at McGehee Lake Village at Palestine-Wheatley Drew Central at Pine Bluff Dollarway

NONCONFERENCE

Rison at Hampton

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Rector at Cross County East Poinsett County at McCrory Marked Tree at Salem

4-2A

Hackett at Hector Lavaca at Magazine

5-2A

Poyen at Bigelow Quitman at Conway Christian England at Cutter Morning Star Mountain Pine at Magnet Cove

6-2A

Hazen at Clarendon Carlisle at Marianna Earle at Marvell

7-2A

Lafayette County at Dierks Spring Hill at Gurdon Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs Foreman at Mount Ida

8-2A

Junction City at Bearden Parkers Chapel at Fordyce

NONCONFERENCE

Strong at Johnson County Westside

8-MAN

Woodlawn at Augusta Episcopal Collegiate at Hermitage Decatur at Trinity Christian Brinkley at Western Yell County

