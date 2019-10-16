High school football

FRIDAY’S GAMES
All games begin at 7 p.m.
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL
Fort Smith Southside at Bryant Conway at Fort Smith Northside Cabot at LR Central LR Catholic at North Little Rock
7A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West Bentonville at Fayetteville Van Buren at Rogers Heritage Rogers at Springdale
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
West Memphis at Jonesboro Marion at Mountain Home Searcy at Pine Bluff Jacksonville at Sylvan Hills
6A-WEST
Benton at El Dorado Sheridan at LR Hall Greenwood at Russellville Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR Christian at LR Parkview LR Fair at Maumelle Beebe at Pulaski Academy White Hall at Watson Chapel
5A-EAST
Wynne at Batesville Greene County Tech at Nettleton Forrest City at Paragould Blytheville at Valley View
5A-SOUTH
Camden Fairview at De Queen Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside Texarkana at LR McClellan Hot Springs at Magnolia
5A-WEST
Alma at Clarksville Vilonia at Farmington Greenbrier at Harrison
Huntsville at Morrilton
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Shiloh Christian at Gentry Berryville at Gravette Green Forest at Lincoln Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge
2-4A
Heber Springs at Bald Knob Southside Batesville at Central Ark. Christian Lonoke at Mills Riverview at Stuttgart
3-4A
Brookland at Gosnell Cave City at Jonesboro Westside Rivercrest at Pocahontas Highland at Trumann
4-4A
Dover at Dardanelle Mena at Elkins Pottsville at Ozark Waldron at Subiaco Academy
7-4A
Arkadelphia at Benton Harmony Grove Bauxite at Fountain Lake Joe T. Robinson at Malvern Ashdown at Nashville
8-4A
Helena-West Helena at Hamburg Crossett at Monticello Dumas at Star City
DeWitt at Warren
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Lamar at Greenland Booneville at Mansfield Charleston at Paris Cedarville at West Fork
2-3A
Mountain View at Marshall Harding Academy at Melbourne Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud Clinton at Yellville-Summit
3-3A
Walnut Ridge at Corning Piggott at Hoxie Newport at Manila Harrisburg at Osceola
4-3A
Danville at Atkins Jessieville at Glen Rose Baptist Prep at Mayflower Two Rivers at Perryville
5-3A
Camden Harmony Grove at Centerpoint Smackover at Fouke Prescott at Genoa Central Bismarck at Horatio
6-3A
Barton at McGehee Lake Village at Palestine-Wheatley Drew Central at Pine Bluff Dollarway
NONCONFERENCE
Rison at Hampton
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Rector at Cross County East Poinsett County at McCrory Marked Tree at Salem
4-2A
Hackett at Hector Lavaca at Magazine
5-2A
Poyen at Bigelow Quitman at Conway Christian England at Cutter Morning Star Mountain Pine at Magnet Cove
6-2A
Hazen at Clarendon Carlisle at Marianna Earle at Marvell
7-2A
Lafayette County at Dierks Spring Hill at Gurdon Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs Foreman at Mount Ida
8-2A
Junction City at Bearden Parkers Chapel at Fordyce
NONCONFERENCE
Strong at Johnson County Westside
8-MAN
Woodlawn at Augusta Episcopal Collegiate at Hermitage Decatur at Trinity Christian Brinkley at Western Yell County
HIGH SCHOOL COACHES
Call us
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.
