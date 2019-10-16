• Felicity Huffman, 56, the Desperate Housewives actress who pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers, reported to a federal prison in Dublin, Calif., to serve a two-week sentence.

• Neal Zalva, a Pasco County, Fla., sheriff's deputy, said he called a man who had repeatedly dialed 911 and told the man to stop calling the sheriff's office to report that his roommate had stolen his $20 marijuana stash.

• Rasjad Hopkins, a San Francisco art gallery director, said he was working alone and probably briefly turned away from the store's front door, giving a thief enough time to reach in from the street and snatch a Salvador Dali etching titled Burning Giraffe, valued at $20,000, from an easel facing the front window.

• Joseph Bieniek, 24, is facing burglary and other counts after a late-working employee at a plumbing business in Cape Coral, Fla., went to investigate odd noises in the building and found Bieniek naked and clutching a hammer amid damage in that business and a neighboring one, authorities said.

• Michael Hudson, 39, was charged with false imprisonment after police in Valdosta, Ga., said officers, responding to cries for help and banging on windows, forced their way into a motel room to rescue three women who were being held against their will.

• Jim Ward and his wife, Kelly, owners of the Hoosier Loft in Wanatah, Ind., said a fire in their loft killed nearly 2,000 racing pigeons from around the world, scuttling the 2019 Hoosier Classic Million Dollar One Loft Race.

• Wayne Juhlin, 94, of Venice, Fla., accused of fatally shooting his 80-year-old wife who had dementia, told investigators that he had planned to kill himself but that his gun malfunctioned, police said.

• Abhinandan Singh, a police officer in Lucknow, India, said a father who went to a cremation ground for the burial of his stillborn daughter heard cries leading him and others to a baby girl who had been buried alive in an earthen pot and is now hospitalized in critical condition.

• Scott Thomas, 46, a St. Louis barbecue aficionado with more than 741,000 social media followers, was shot and wounded in front of his four young children in what police described as a road rage incident that ended with two brothers being arrested on assault and weapons charges.

