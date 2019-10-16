Sections
Today at 3:39 a.m. | Updated October 16, 2019 at 3:39 a.m.

Felicity Huffman, 56, the Desperate Housewives actress who pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers, reported to a federal prison in Dublin, Calif., to serve a two-week sentence.

Neal Zalva, a Pasco County, Fla., sheriff's deputy, said he called a man who had repeatedly dialed 911 and told the man to stop calling the sheriff's office to report that his roommate had stolen his $20 marijuana stash.

Rasjad Hopkins, a San Francisco art gallery director, said he was working alone and probably briefly turned away from the store's front door, giving a thief enough time to reach in from the street and snatch a Salvador Dali etching titled Burning Giraffe, valued at $20,000, from an easel facing the front window.

Joseph Bieniek, 24, is facing burglary and other counts after a late-working employee at a plumbing business in Cape Coral, Fla., went to investigate odd noises in the building and found Bieniek naked and clutching a hammer amid damage in that business and a neighboring one, authorities said.

Michael Hudson, 39, was charged with false imprisonment after police in Valdosta, Ga., said officers, responding to cries for help and banging on windows, forced their way into a motel room to rescue three women who were being held against their will.

Jim Ward and his wife, Kelly, owners of the Hoosier Loft in Wanatah, Ind., said a fire in their loft killed nearly 2,000 racing pigeons from around the world, scuttling the 2019 Hoosier Classic Million Dollar One Loft Race.

Wayne Juhlin, 94, of Venice, Fla., accused of fatally shooting his 80-year-old wife who had dementia, told investigators that he had planned to kill himself but that his gun malfunctioned, police said.

Abhinandan Singh, a police officer in Lucknow, India, said a father who went to a cremation ground for the burial of his stillborn daughter heard cries leading him and others to a baby girl who had been buried alive in an earthen pot and is now hospitalized in critical condition.

Scott Thomas, 46, a St. Louis barbecue aficionado with more than 741,000 social media followers, was shot and wounded in front of his four young children in what police described as a road rage incident that ended with two brothers being arrested on assault and weapons charges.

A Section on 10/16/2019

Print Headline: In the news

