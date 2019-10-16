Jonesboro shines on center stage

HOT SPRINGS --Aspiring thespian Eric Richardson of Jonesboro High School did not deviate from character in the Class 5A tennis tournament.

Richardson played the role of No. 1 seed to perfection at Hot Springs Country Club, winning two matches Tuesday to claim his first state singles title.

Richardson, who is preparing for his role as Billy Cane in the school's musical production of Bright Star, said his forays into tennis, singing and acting can work to his advantage.

"Composure," Richardson said after defeating Eli Pierce of Little Rock Christian 6-4, 6-0 in the finals. "When you are on stage, you have to be completely in the moment. Focused. Similar to tennis. You have to be in the zone."

Richardson led Jonesboro, which swept the doubles title (Evan Hurt/Jonathan Barber), the boys team title and the girls singles and girls team championship on a rainy day that forced play from Hot Springs Lakeside High School to the indoor courts at the country club, 3 miles down Malvern Avenue.

Richardson, who defeated Pierce in last year's semifinals 6-4, 7-5 before losing in the finals, has progressed from reaching the semifinals in 2017, to reaching the finals last year, to winning it all.

"Really, it has been like climbing a ladder since my freshman year," Richardson said.

Jonesboro sophomore Jenna Payne reached the top rung in her first 5A girls tournament last year and repeated as singles champion with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Greenwood's Olivia Gaston.

Payne defeated Gaston 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals last year, the last time the two met.

Being the No. 1 seed, Payne said, can sometimes be intimidating to the competition.

"Tennis is definitely like 90 percent a mind game," Payne said. "Me being [the] No. 1 seed, I know it does affect some of the girls' minds, because I know when I walk out and play a No. 1 seed, it freaks me out. Really, they shouldn't be psyched. Once you get out there and play, especially with me, you can see where you stand, first game."

Payne, who stands 5-3, plays with an energetic style that Jonesboro Coach Jason Morgan applauds.

"She's fiery," Morgan said. "She's fun to be around and coach. She's a competitor. She doesn't like to lose at all."

Morgan said that Payne's stature will not hold her back from success down the road.

"I don't have any worries with her," he said. "It doesn't matter ... tall, short, whatever, she gets to everything. She's quick. I have nothing negative to say about her."

What Payne lacks in size she makes up for in power.

"I really put my whole body into the ball," she said. "That's what really packs my punch, I guess."

Payne said she hits her forehand the hardest.

"Especially on those short balls," she said." When I get those short balls, I just let it rip."

Richardson mixed sharp forehands with various drop shots against Pierce, knowing he might not need to have a few tricks in the bag after last year's difficult match.

"I haven't been using it for this tournament," said Richardson, who pulled away from a 4-4 tie with Pierce in the first set. "I kind of brought it out, because I thought it would work in this match in particular. I guess it did."

Richardson now turns his attention to next week's musical production, and told Class 5A officials that he would probably not be able to take part in next week's Overall tournament because of it.

Richardson said his busy schedule is a juggling act he would like to continue in college.

"I definitely want to keep doing it," he said. "In terms of a career, I don't know how likely it will be. But I love doing it. I love acting. I love tennis. I loving doing it all."

