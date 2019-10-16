Landslide closes westbound Arkansas 220 in Northwest Arkansas, officials say

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO
A landslide in Crawford County has closed the westbound lane of Arkansas 220 south of Strickler, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
A rock- and mudslide closed the westbound lane of the two-lane road around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday morning, the department said. Traffic is being directed to allow vehicles from both directions through the eastbound lane.
The closure affects two-tenths of a mile, according to the department. Online traffic maps from the department show traffic slowed in the area.
Department spokesman Danny Straessle said the landslide appears to be a new one between two areas of previous landslides. He said information is still being gathered.
