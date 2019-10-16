NFL report

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams acquired star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday night in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder.

Jacksonville gets first-round picks from the Rams in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Ramsey is one of the NFL's elite defensive backs, earning two Pro Bowl selections in three seasons with Jaguars. The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft has nine career interceptions, but his tumultuous tenure is Jacksonville is over one month after he requested a trade.

The Jags made the move five days after owner Shad Khan said he had a "heart to heart" with Ramsey and expected him to play against New Orleans last weekend. Ramsey didn't, prompting Khan's decision to move on from the disgruntled defender.

Ramsey has missed the Jaguars' last three games with an apparent back injury, but he returned to practice last week. He'll need to play immediately with the Rams (3-3), who are without both of their usual starting cornerbacks as they head to Atlanta this weekend.

The defending NFC champions traded cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore earlier in the day, getting depth linebacker Kenny Young for a two-time Pro Bowl selection who will be a free agent next year.

RAVENS-RAMS

Teams swap defenders

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed pick in the 2020 draft.

Peters has been a starting cornerback for the Rams since they acquired him from Kansas City before last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has five interceptions since joining Los Angeles, but his rookie contract expires at the end of this season.

The Rams (3-3) made the move one day after placing Aqib Talib, Peters' fellow starting cornerback, on injured reserve.

Young has started three of the Ravens' five games this season, making 11 tackles. The UCLA product fell out of favor in the Ravens' past two games, sitting as a healthy scratch two weeks ago and playing just six snaps on special teams last weekend against Cincinnati.

SAINTS

DB Williams suspended

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams has been suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The league said in a statement Tuesday that Williams is suspended immediately and will be available to return to the Saints after the club's Week 8 game against Arizona.

The statement does not specify which banned substance Williams was determined to have used. However, Williams was arrested in January for allegedly driving while intoxicated just days after the Saints' loss in the NFC Championship game. He pleaded guilty in August to reckless operation of a vehicle.

New Orleans made Williams a third-round draft choice out of Florida State in 2015, but he missed most of his first two seasons because of injuries. He has played in all but one game since 2017 and has three career interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

This season, Williams has seven solo or assisted tackles combined and has broken up two passes.

PATRIOTS

TE Watson returns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have signed tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson and released quarterback Cody Kessler.

New England announced the moves on Tuesday. Watson rejoins the team less than a week after being released. Tomlinson joins the Patriots after stints with the Eagles, Texans, Jets and Giants. He played three games with the Giants this season before being released last month.

The signings of Watson and Tomlinson come after tight end Matt LaCosse injured his knee during the Patriots' victory over the Giants on Thursday.

Watson was a surprise cut last week. He became eligible to make his season debut just days earlier after serving a four-game suspension for a positive banned substance test following the 2018 season.

JETS

DB Countess signed

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have signed defensive back Blake Countess and waived cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Countess was most recently with Philadelphia, which claimed him off waivers from the Rams in May but waived him in August. He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2016. He was cut before that season and signed with Los Angeles. He had 54 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 sack and 3 passes defensed in 37 games for the Rams from 2016-18. He also returned kicks last season for the NFC champions, averaging 24.6 yards on 17 returns.

Maulet had two tackles in five games with the Jets this season.

The Jets also signed offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi to the practice squad, where he'll join his brother Bronson, a linebacker. New York had a vacant spot after Baltimore signed safety Bennett Jackson to its active roster.

BROWNS

Corbett dealt to Rams

BEREA, Ohio -- Austin Corbett moved around on Cleveland's offensive line. His next stop is Los Angeles.

The Browns traded Corbett, who failed to live up to high expectations after being selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 draft, to the Rams on Tuesday for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021.

Corbett was viewed as a potential long-term answer at left tackle when the Browns took him with the first pick of the second round -- two before they nabbed star running back Nick Chubb. But Corbett hasn't developed as quickly as the Browns had hoped and General Manager John Dorsey decided it was time to move him.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pounder played in 11 games as a rookie, making one start. Corbett appeared in three games this season.

Corbett was given a shot to win the starting job at right guard at training camp, but he was beaten out by Eric Kush. He's been listed as Cleveland's backup center behind JC Tretter.

Dorsey found a trade partner in the Rams, who have been in the market for a starting left guard since Joe Noteboom suffered a season-ending right knee injury during their loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Los Angeles also needed to add some depth up front. Jamil Demby has been the sole backup at both guard spots, and he hasn't played particularly well in his chances to fill in for Noteboom and Austin Blythe.

