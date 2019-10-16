Off the Wire

This undated photo provided by the Harris County District Attorney's Office shows James Dinkins. Dinkins, an Astros fan is facing an assault charge after being accused by authorities of slapping a New York Yankees fan after the two got into an argument at Houston's Minute Maid Park during the second game of the AL Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Dinkins was arrested on the misdemeanor charge after police say he slapped the Yankees fan in the back of the head after he cheered for the New York team during the game. (Harris County District Attorney's Office via AP)

FOOTBALL

Orgeron: WR not ready

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. won't be ready to return from a foot injury when the second-ranked Tigers visit Mississippi State on Saturday. Marshall has missed two games since injuring his right foot during a victory at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21. The sophomore caught 20 passes for 304 yards and 6 touchdowns before getting hurt. He was in uniform and participated in pregame warm-ups Saturday night before LSU's 42-28 victory over Florida. Orgeron said Marshall us "going to do some individual this week, but he's not ready to play yet." Meanwhile, Orgeron said LSU is benefiting from the reintegration of guard Ed Ingram into the lineup. Ingram missed all of last season and the beginning of this season while sorting out legal matters stemming from an arrest on sexual assault charges. Orgeron said Ingram has been subbing in and out during games because he's still "getting in playing shape." Orgeron said Ingram also gives the LSU more flexibility by allowing Adrian Magee to play either guard or tackle as needed.

Two-QB system an option

Mississippi believes its two-quarterback attack worked well enough last week that it's an option against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Matt Corral and true freshman John Rhys Plumlee both played quite a bit in a 38-27 loss at Missouri. The Rebels may continue that strategy as they host the Aggies on Saturday. "If you are good enough to win with, no matter if there are two or three guys, we will play you," offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez said. "The hardest position to do that is obviously quarterback because you can only play one at a time. As long as they stay healthy, we will keep trying to do that." Plumlee has rushed for 470 yards in 13 quarters. Corral is more skilled as a passer at this point in his career and opens the field more for the offense. Rodriguez's system lends itself well to a quarterback who is mobile, but Plumlee's inconsistencies throwing the football make the Rebels one-dimensional at times.

BASEBALL

Fan facing assault charges

A Houston Astros fan is facing an assault charge after being accused by authorities of slapping a New York Yankees fan after the two got into an argument at Houston's Minute Maid Park during the second game of the American League Championship Series. James Dinkins was arrested on the misdemeanor charge after police say he slapped the Yankees fan in the back of the head after he cheered for the New York team during Sunday night's game. The 73-year-old Dinkins, a former justice of the peace in neighboring Montgomery County, is free on a $100 bond. Court records didn't list an attorney for Dinkins. Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle called the allegations against Dinkins "troubling," saying that Houston prides itself on "hospitality, sportsmanship, and welcoming anyone from anywhere."

MLB to open retail store

Major League Baseball's new office will have a rags-to-riches component. The commissioner's office said Monday it will open its first permanent retail location in the U.S., the MLB Flagship Store, next summer. MLB is moving its offices in January to the west side of midtown Manhattan, near Rockefeller Center, in the tower above the retail store. The sport has been in its current offices, near Grand Central Terminal, since 1999. The new location will also house Major League Baseball Advanced Media, which has been farther downtown in Chelsea. The 17,000 square-foot MLB Flagship Store will have two floors. Deputy Commissioner Tony Petitti said the store "gives us another unique way to market our players and teams and help continue to grow the sport." Legends, whose owners include the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, will operate the store.

BASKETBALL

Davis iffy for tonight

Anthony Davis hopes to return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup for their next preseason game after confirming his thumb injury isn't serious. Davis went through a full practice with the Lakers on Tuesday. The Lakers' superstar newcomer jammed his thumb while playing in an exhibition game in China last week. An MRI determined the injury was only a sprain, which is what Davis suspected all along. He sat out of Monday's game at Staples Center against the Golden State Warriors, but he hopes to play in the rematch tonight. Coach Frank Vogel said the team hasn't decided whether Davis will play today. Kyle Kuzma also has been cleared for noncontact practice activity in his return from a foot injury.

Houston, Memphis top AAC

Houston and Memphis share the top spot in the American Athletic Association's preseason basketball coaches' poll.The Cougars and Tigers finished with 113 points. Houston received seven first-place votes, while Memphis got four first-place votes in the poll released Monday at the conference's media day in Philadelphia. Houston won the 2018-19 American regular-season championship, reached the NCAA Sweet 16 and won a program-record 33 games. Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway has landed what is widely considered the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in just his second season on the bench. Cincinnati senior Jarron Cumberland was named the league's preseason Player of the Year and Memphis freshman James Wiseman was unanimously picked as the American's preseason Rookie of the Year. Cumberland was the 2018-19 AAC Player of the Year and the American's Championship Most Outstanding Player. Wiseman, Cumberland, Temple guard Quinton Rose, Houston guard DeJon Jarreau and USF guard Laquincy Rideau all made the preseason first team.

TENNIS

Medvedev out of Kremlin Cup

Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup because of fatigue, two days after winning the Shanghai Masters. The fourth-ranked Russian was coming into the Moscow tournament as the No. 1 seed after beating Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai final on Sunday. He's reached the final of his last six consecutive tournaments, including the U.S. Open, which has meant a busy playing schedule. Russian news agency Tass quoted Medvedev as saying that he felt "drained psychologically and physically" after his Shanghai victory. In Tuesday's matches, eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic won his first-round meeting with Russian Artyom Dubrivny 6-1, 7-5. The defending women's champion, Daria Kasatkina, was eliminated in the first round by fifth-seeded Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian won 6-1, 6-4 and will play Kirsten Flipkens in the second round. Eighth-seeded Jana Cepelova won 6-1, 6-4 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Murray advances in Europe

Andy Murray won a tour-level match in Europe for the first time in 16 months Tuesday as he beat Belgian wild card Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the European Open. The former No. 1, who is still working his way back to his best after having hip surgery in January, took a 3-0 lead in the first set before double-faulting three times to be broken back. He broke again in the 10th game to seal the set but had to come from a break down twice in the second to force the tiebreaker. It was the two-time Wimbledon champion's first victory on European soil since beating Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne in June 2018. He will face eighth-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay or Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the second round. Gilles Simon also advanced, beating home favorite Steve Darcis 6-1, 6-2, while Jan-Lennard Struff needed just 44 minutes to race past Gregoire Barrere of France 6-2, 6-1. Soonwoo Kwon rallied from a set down to upset 2016 winner Richard Gasquet 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Feliciano Lopez beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-4. Lopez will face Wawrinka for a place in the quarterfinals.

