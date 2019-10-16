Puerto Rican city rattled by violence

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The storm of gunfire broke out in the dark on Monday, piercing the early evening calm at a public housing complex near the University of Puerto Rico with hundreds of loud shots. Women screamed and dogs barked. After it was over, five people lay dead. A sixth person who was injured later died.

The shootout, its piercing sound captured on videos that were widely shared on social media, unnerved people in San Juan, the Puerto Rican capital, where authorities have faced a spate of drug crime and other violence. The shooting on Monday, a holiday, came a day after two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the side of a busy highway in front of another public housing complex in what the police suspect was a drug-related double murder.

Gov. Wanda Vazquez held an urgent meeting of public safety administrators on Tuesday to review the violence over the long weekend and address broader concerns about the island's high crime rate, much of it attributed to gang violence.

Elmer Roman, the public safety secretary, said after the meeting that the police presence would be stepped up at public housing complexes. Officers will be working 12-hour shifts so more of them can be on duty.

"We know we can't keep doing more of the same," Roman said. "This has to end now."

But he offered few details of what law enforcement officials would start doing differently and acknowledged that a shortage of police officers has not helped.

"I don't want to offer excuses," Roman said. "These crimes, these sort of ambushes, are difficult to prevent in many circumstances because I can't have a cop on every corner."

On Tuesday morning, more than 12 hours after the shooting at the Ernesto Ramos Antonini housing complex in the Rio Piedras neighborhood, the bodies of five of the people killed -- four men and a woman -- remained covered on the ground outside as the police gathered evidence at the scene. The bodies were removed by early afternoon.

The police had recovered more than 1,000 bullet casings of different calibers, including long guns, suggesting links to the illegal drug trade, Lt. Jose Cruz, director of the San Juan Criminal Investigations Bureau's homicide division, told El Nuevo Dia, Puerto Rico's largest daily newspaper.

Henry Escalera, the police commissioner, told reporters that the shooting began shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a group of assailants arrived at the complex carrying long guns. The gunmen killed three men at a plaza in front of one building and another man and a woman some distance away.

The plaza had, at least at one point, been a local spot to buy drugs, according to Cruz, though the police have not yet determined whether the shooting was drug-related. One video showed several people wearing dark clothes shooting and driving away in a pair of white cars.

Law enforcement officials identified the victims as Emmanuel Enrique Baez Padilla, 43; Jordan Junior Castillo Cordero, 25; Angel Henriquez Agosto, 21; Kathia Matos Sandoval, 26; Alexis Antonio Padilla Rodriguez, 21, and Ermes Omar Sanjurjo, 25. Padilla Rodriguez died Tuesday at the hospital. Henriquez Agosto had an outstanding federal warrant in connection with a morning shooting on Jan. 6 in which a man was killed in front of a nightclub in Isla Verde, near the San Juan airport.

