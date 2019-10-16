Spokesman for Arkansas judge suspended after editing public meeting video, officials say

A spokesman for the Mississippi County judge’s office has been suspended without pay until Friday after he edited out video of a confrontation during a public meeting last week, officials said.

The suspension, which was directed against Public Affairs Director Steven Savage, went into effect Thursday after County Judge John Nelson said he learned footage had been cut from video of an Oct. 8 personnel committee meeting posted to YouTube, the judge said.

The judge said he learned the video had been altered on Thursday and asked Savage to replace it with the full video before leaving work that day. The unedited version is currently on the county’s YouTube page.

“I think it was an action to protect either the county judge or the dignity of the county,” John Nelson said. “But either way it had to be treated in a manner that would convey to the public that we won’t tolerate such transgressions.”

John Nelson said he suspended Savage because transparency has been a key goal of his administration. The edits, he said, could be seen as “a theft of information to the public.”

“These aren’t times to be lax,” he said

The segment of video Savage cut involved “harsh and direct” comments by Justice of the Peace Bill Nelson over creation of a new position within the judge’s office without seeking the personnel committee’s approval, according to the judge. A motion to hire for the position was ultimately passed, according to minutes from the meeting.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c0Y_UQPHyY?t=690]

Savage said he thought at the time that the decision to cut out the segment was a “good move.” The spokesman said he believed the tense discussion between the judge and justice should be kept private.

“Had I known that or had someone spoken to me about that the thought would have never crossed my mind to even do such a thing,” he said.

Savage said he’s the first person to occupy the position and that, as someone new to public relations work for a county government, he hasn’t had anyone to learn the job from. Prior to his current role, he’d worked with several nonprofits and a hospital, he said.

The public affairs director came up with the idea to have video for every committee and quorum court meeting, according to John Nelson. The judge said he intends to look into further professional development education for the employee.

Savage, who returns to the job on Friday, said he feels he should learn from the experience and that it won’t define him as a spokesman.

“I think I’ve owned up to my mistake and I’m accepting the consequences,” he said. “I’m ready to move forward and get back to serving my community.”