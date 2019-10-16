MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hogs picked 11th

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team was picked to finish 11th in the SEC in the preseason media poll released on Tuesday by the conference office.

Razorbacks guard Isaiah Joe, a sophomore from Fort Smith, was voted to the All-SEC second team.

For the ninth consecutive year, Kentucky was the preseason pick to win the conference and for the 15th time in the last 20 years.

Florida senior forward Kerry Blackshear, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech was selected the preseason player of the year.

Here are the complete poll results:

Predicted order of finish

1.Kentucky

2.Florida

3.LSU

4.Auburn

5.Tennessee

6.Alabama

7.Mississippi State

8.Ole Miss

9.Georgia

10.South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12.Texas A&M

13.Missouri

14.Vanderbilt

FIRST-TEAM ALL-SEC

Kerry Blackshear;Florida

Anthony Edwards;Georgia

Ashton Hagans;Kentucky

Breein Tyree;Ole Miss

Reggie Perry;Mississippi State

SECOND-TEAM ALL-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr.;Alabama

Isaiah Joe;Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard;Florida

Tyrese Maxey;Kentucky

EJ Montgomery;Kentucky

Skylar Mays;LSU

Lamonte Turner;Tennessee

SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kerry Blackshear;Florida

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Razorbacks chosen fifth

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team was selected to finish fifth in a preseason media poll released Tuesday.

Razorbacks junior guard Chelsea Dungee was voted to the preseason All-SEC first team.

South Carolina was the preseason pick to win the SEC championship, and Texas A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was voted preseason player of the year.

The preseason poll:

1;South Carolina

2;Texas A&M

3;Mississippi State

4;Kentucky

5;Arkansas

6;Tennessee

7;Auburn

8;LSU

9;Missouri

10;Georgia

11;Alabama

12;Florida

13;Ole Miss

14;Vanderbilt

FIRST TEAM All-SEC

Chelsea Dungee;Arkansas

Rhyne Howard;Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell;LSU

Tyasha Harris;South Carolina

Chennedy Carter;Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Unique Thompson;Auburn

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan;South Carolina

Rennia Davis;Tennessee

Ciera Johnson;Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula;Vanderbilt

SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chennedy Carter;Texas A&M

MEN'S GOLF

ASU wins at home

Arkansas State University won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro on Monday.

The Red Wolves finished with an 829, beating Oral Roberts by 27 strokes. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff finished 12th with a 917.

ASU's Zan Luka Stirn and Julien Sale shared medalist honors with a 206. Luka Naglic finished third with a 209. Jack Madden was fourth with a 211 and Adam Thorp was tied for 18th with a 220.

George Faulker and Grayson Martin of UAPB finished tied for 36th with a 225.

Arkansas Tech wins DII National Preview

Arkansas Tech University won the Men's DII National Preview in St. Albans, Mo., on Tuesday.

The Wonder Boys shot a 855 for the 54-hole tournament, beating St. Mary's by six strokes. Delta State was third with an 870 and Henderson State University was fourth at 875. Harding University finished 14th with a 907.

Shawn Tsai of Arkansas Tech finished third with a 212 and Francois Jacobs was tied for fourth with a 213. Austin Gean tied for 10th at 216. Conner Gaunt finished tied for 18th at 218 and Andre Jacobs was tied for 21st at 219.

Stuart Krog and Mitchell Ford of Henderson State finished tied for 15th at 217.

Gregor MacIntosh of Harding finished tied for 24th at 220.

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU wins own tournament

Arkansas State University won the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Golf Club in Jonesboro on Tuesday.

The Red Wolves finished with a 873, eight strokes better than Lipscomb and Southern Illinois. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished seventh with a 904.

Individually, Grayson Gladden of Arkansas State finished second with a 214. Teammate Madison Smith finished tied for seventh at 219 and Kiley Rodriguez finished 10th at 220 with UALR's Malena Austerslatt.

Henderson State finishes fifth in Missouri

Henderson State University finished fifth at the Women's DII National Preview in St. Albans, Mo.

The Lady Reddies shot a 951 for the 54-hole tournament. Augustana won the event with a 915. Limestone College was second at 917 and Grand Valley State was third at 924.

Individually, Taylor Loeb of Henderson State finished tied for 12th at 231.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA loses to Northwestern (La.) State

The University of Central Arkansas lost 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22 to Northwestern (La.) State on Tuesday night in Conway.

The Bears (8-12, 4-3 Southland Conference) were led by Abbie Harry, who had 21 kills. Bailey Waddington had 28 assists and Emily Doss had 23 digs.

Hannah Brisler led Northwestern State (14-7, 5-2) with 20 kills.

Harding sweeps Lyon

Harding University (14-6) swept Lyon College 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 on Tuesday night in Batesville.

Logan Smith led Harding with 12 kills. Sarah Morehead had 32 assists and Katherine Cowart had 11 digs.

Gracen Ratliff led Lyon (14-12) with eight kills. Ellie Embry had 17 assists and Michayla Shanks had 10 digs.

UA-Fort Smith drops SAU

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith defeated Southern Arkansas University 25-16, 25-8, 23-25, 25-7 on Tuesday night in Fort Smith.

UAFS (14-5) was led by Anna Demmer, who had 14 kills. Amanda Van Wyk had 36 assists and Lexy Lewis had 14 digs.

SAU(2-16) was led by Seven Powers, who had 10 kills and 11 digs. Morgan Schuster had 27 assists.

Henderson State sweeps LeMoyne Owen

Henderson State University defeated LeMoyne Owen 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 on Tuesday night in Memphis.

Tyasia McGruder led Henderson State (12-9) with seven kills. Danika Daum had 18 assists.

Jasmine Davis led LeMoyne Owen (7-12) with 10 kills.

