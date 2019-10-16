MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hogs picked 11th
The University of Arkansas men's basketball team was picked to finish 11th in the SEC in the preseason media poll released on Tuesday by the conference office.
Razorbacks guard Isaiah Joe, a sophomore from Fort Smith, was voted to the All-SEC second team.
For the ninth consecutive year, Kentucky was the preseason pick to win the conference and for the 15th time in the last 20 years.
Florida senior forward Kerry Blackshear, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech was selected the preseason player of the year.
Here are the complete poll results:
Predicted order of finish
1.Kentucky
2.Florida
3.LSU
4.Auburn
5.Tennessee
6.Alabama
7.Mississippi State
8.Ole Miss
9.Georgia
10.South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12.Texas A&M
13.Missouri
14.Vanderbilt
FIRST-TEAM ALL-SEC
Kerry Blackshear;Florida
Anthony Edwards;Georgia
Ashton Hagans;Kentucky
Breein Tyree;Ole Miss
Reggie Perry;Mississippi State
SECOND-TEAM ALL-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr.;Alabama
Isaiah Joe;Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard;Florida
Tyrese Maxey;Kentucky
EJ Montgomery;Kentucky
Skylar Mays;LSU
Lamonte Turner;Tennessee
SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kerry Blackshear;Florida
•
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Razorbacks chosen fifth
The University of Arkansas women's basketball team was selected to finish fifth in a preseason media poll released Tuesday.
Razorbacks junior guard Chelsea Dungee was voted to the preseason All-SEC first team.
South Carolina was the preseason pick to win the SEC championship, and Texas A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was voted preseason player of the year.
The preseason poll:
1;South Carolina
2;Texas A&M
3;Mississippi State
4;Kentucky
5;Arkansas
6;Tennessee
7;Auburn
8;LSU
9;Missouri
10;Georgia
11;Alabama
12;Florida
13;Ole Miss
14;Vanderbilt
FIRST TEAM All-SEC
Chelsea Dungee;Arkansas
Rhyne Howard;Kentucky
Ayana Mitchell;LSU
Tyasha Harris;South Carolina
Chennedy Carter;Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Unique Thompson;Auburn
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan;South Carolina
Rennia Davis;Tennessee
Ciera Johnson;Texas A&M
Mariella Fasoula;Vanderbilt
SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chennedy Carter;Texas A&M
•
MEN'S GOLF
ASU wins at home
Arkansas State University won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro on Monday.
The Red Wolves finished with an 829, beating Oral Roberts by 27 strokes. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff finished 12th with a 917.
ASU's Zan Luka Stirn and Julien Sale shared medalist honors with a 206. Luka Naglic finished third with a 209. Jack Madden was fourth with a 211 and Adam Thorp was tied for 18th with a 220.
George Faulker and Grayson Martin of UAPB finished tied for 36th with a 225.
Arkansas Tech wins DII National Preview
Arkansas Tech University won the Men's DII National Preview in St. Albans, Mo., on Tuesday.
The Wonder Boys shot a 855 for the 54-hole tournament, beating St. Mary's by six strokes. Delta State was third with an 870 and Henderson State University was fourth at 875. Harding University finished 14th with a 907.
Shawn Tsai of Arkansas Tech finished third with a 212 and Francois Jacobs was tied for fourth with a 213. Austin Gean tied for 10th at 216. Conner Gaunt finished tied for 18th at 218 and Andre Jacobs was tied for 21st at 219.
Stuart Krog and Mitchell Ford of Henderson State finished tied for 15th at 217.
Gregor MacIntosh of Harding finished tied for 24th at 220.
WOMEN'S GOLF
ASU wins own tournament
Arkansas State University won the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Golf Club in Jonesboro on Tuesday.
The Red Wolves finished with a 873, eight strokes better than Lipscomb and Southern Illinois. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished seventh with a 904.
Individually, Grayson Gladden of Arkansas State finished second with a 214. Teammate Madison Smith finished tied for seventh at 219 and Kiley Rodriguez finished 10th at 220 with UALR's Malena Austerslatt.
Henderson State finishes fifth in Missouri
Henderson State University finished fifth at the Women's DII National Preview in St. Albans, Mo.
The Lady Reddies shot a 951 for the 54-hole tournament. Augustana won the event with a 915. Limestone College was second at 917 and Grand Valley State was third at 924.
Individually, Taylor Loeb of Henderson State finished tied for 12th at 231.
•
VOLLEYBALL
UCA loses to Northwestern (La.) State
The University of Central Arkansas lost 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22 to Northwestern (La.) State on Tuesday night in Conway.
The Bears (8-12, 4-3 Southland Conference) were led by Abbie Harry, who had 21 kills. Bailey Waddington had 28 assists and Emily Doss had 23 digs.
Hannah Brisler led Northwestern State (14-7, 5-2) with 20 kills.
Harding sweeps Lyon
Harding University (14-6) swept Lyon College 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 on Tuesday night in Batesville.
Logan Smith led Harding with 12 kills. Sarah Morehead had 32 assists and Katherine Cowart had 11 digs.
Gracen Ratliff led Lyon (14-12) with eight kills. Ellie Embry had 17 assists and Michayla Shanks had 10 digs.
UA-Fort Smith drops SAU
The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith defeated Southern Arkansas University 25-16, 25-8, 23-25, 25-7 on Tuesday night in Fort Smith.
UAFS (14-5) was led by Anna Demmer, who had 14 kills. Amanda Van Wyk had 36 assists and Lexy Lewis had 14 digs.
SAU(2-16) was led by Seven Powers, who had 10 kills and 11 digs. Morgan Schuster had 27 assists.
Henderson State sweeps LeMoyne Owen
Henderson State University defeated LeMoyne Owen 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 on Tuesday night in Memphis.
Tyasia McGruder led Henderson State (12-9) with seven kills. Danika Daum had 18 assists.
Jasmine Davis led LeMoyne Owen (7-12) with 10 kills.
Sports on 10/16/2019
Print Headline: State sports briefs